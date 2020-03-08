Video
Sunday, 8 March, 2020, 4:04 PM
IU Bangabandhu Parishad gets body

Published : Sunday, 8 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
IU Correspondent

A 100-member executive committee Islamic University Bangabandhu Parishad (IUBP) unit formed for the year 2020 on March 7, 2020.   Prof KM Ruhul Saleh and Associate Professor Mohammad Abu Hena Mostofa Jamal have been elected as president and general secretary respectively.
KM Ruhul Saleh is the Prof of Islamic History & Culture department while  Associate Professor Abu Hena Mostofa Jamal of Biotechnology & Genetic Engineering department. The other office bearers of the committee are Vice-President Prof M Saidur Rahman, Prof Dipok Kumar Paul and Prof Reba Mondal respectively. Prof Sheikh M Rezaul Karim and Associate Prof M Anichur Rahman selected as Joint General Secretary.
IU Administration and others progressive organizations welcomed the new committee.



