Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 7 March, 2020, 10:36 PM
Home Front Page

‘Drug lord’ Amin Huda dies

Published : Saturday, 7 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 131
Staff Correspondent

‘Drug lord’ Amin Huda dies

‘Drug lord’ Amin Huda dies

'Drug lord' Amin Huda, who was sentenced to 79 years of rigorous imprisonment, died at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) on Friday afternoon.
Iqbal Kabir Chowdhury, senior jail superintendent of Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj, said Amin Huda died at around 1:00pm. He was undergoing treatment at BSMMU, he added.
Amin Huda had been suffering from hypertension, diabetics and heart
disease. He had an angioplasty procedure during his stay in the prison, jail and hospital sources said.




On October 25, 2007, RAB seized 130,000 Yaba tablets and 5,000 Yaba alternative drugs from the possession of Amin and his partner Ahsanul Haque Hasan at their Gulshan office in Dhaka.
On July 15, 2012, the Speedy Trial Tribunal-4 of Dhaka sentenced Huda to 79 years of rigorous imprisonment and his partner Ahsanul in two cases filed with Gulshan Police Station following the seizure.
He had briefly secured bail from the High Court but the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court overturned the order and sent him to jail again in June, 2013. He had been at the hospital for about three years since then.
Huda, a nephew of controversial businessman Aziz Mohammad Bhai, ran MB Multicare Limited.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
‘Drug lord’ Amin Huda dies
Mystery begins to surround investigation into Papiya case
90pc people hold bias against women: UN
Bangladesh whitewash Zimbabwe
902 infected with respiratory problems in 24 hours
Road crashes kill ‘1,027 in Jan, Feb’
Saudi reopens Makka, Madina Mosques after coronavirus closure
Plastic pollution threatens Sundarbans, eco-system, Bay of Bengal: Study


Latest News
Iran Revolutionary Guard commander killed in Syria
Clinton says Monica affair was to ‘manage anxieties’
Coronavirus death toll in Iran rises to 145
Mujib Year: No foreign guest cancels travel, says FM
Avoid mass transports to escape coronavirus infection: IEDCR
IU Bangabandhu Parishad gets body
Historic March 7 observed with great enthusiasm
PM joins Joy Bangla Concert
Two motorbike riders killed being hit by ambulance
Satkhira BCL clash leaves 5 injured, 11 arrested
Most Read News
Islamic parties to form human chain Mar 12
Eight dead as microbus crashes into tree in Habiganj
Dy Secy found dead at his house
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina hands over two motorized wheelchairs to war-wounded freedom fighters
Rape attempt: Accused beaten dead in Jhenidah
New syllabus to abolish group system: Dipu Moni
Magnifying the streams of inner thought
Nation to observe historic March 7 Saturday
Bridal boats capsize:One killed, 30 missing
Man held with 12 gold bars in Satkhira
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft