

‘Drug lord’ Amin Huda dies

Iqbal Kabir Chowdhury, senior jail superintendent of Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj, said Amin Huda died at around 1:00pm. He was undergoing treatment at BSMMU, he added.

Amin Huda had been suffering from hypertension, diabetics and heart

disease. He had an angioplasty procedure during his stay in the prison, jail and hospital sources said.









On October 25, 2007, RAB seized 130,000 Yaba tablets and 5,000 Yaba alternative drugs from the possession of Amin and his partner Ahsanul Haque Hasan at their Gulshan office in Dhaka.

On July 15, 2012, the Speedy Trial Tribunal-4 of Dhaka sentenced Huda to 79 years of rigorous imprisonment and his partner Ahsanul in two cases filed with Gulshan Police Station following the seizure.

He had briefly secured bail from the High Court but the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court overturned the order and sent him to jail again in June, 2013. He had been at the hospital for about three years since then.

