Saturday, 7 March, 2020, 10:36 PM
Mystery begins to surround investigation into Papiya case

Published : Saturday, 7 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 95
Mamunur Rashid

Conflicting information of intelligence agencies on Jubo Mahila League leader Shamima Nur Papiya has grown suspicion into the minds of people about the fate of the probe.
Rapid Action Battalion arrested Papiya and the three others from Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on February 22.
They handed over Papiya and her husband Mofijur Rahman alias Sumon Chowdhury alias Moti  Sumon, their associates Sabbir Khandker and Sheikh Taiyaba to the Airport Police Station.
A Dhaka court placed expelled Jubo Mahila League leader Shamima Nur Papiya and her husband Mofizur Rahman Sumon on a 15-day remand each in three cases.
The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) started investigation as to how Shamima and her husband accumulated such wealth without having any specific income sources.
The list of names that went viral on the social media of high profile persons allegedly availing the hospitality extended by Papiya were government officials, ruling party parliamentarians, former ministers, talk-show participants, journalists, opposition politicians and some business tycoons.
Interestingly names of no members of law enforcement agencies surfaced     which grew suspicion into the minds of people.  
Papiya and her associates are now intensively interrogated in DB custody. According to the RAB, Papiya had been carrying out various anti-social activities by booking a presidential suite of Hotel Westin at Gulshan in the capital.
RAB also said Papiya lured poor women of Narsingdi and forced them into sex work. A presidential suite at Hotel Westin, a five-star hotel, in the capital had been booked in her name.
However, since the arrest and remand, the RAB has been formally investigating the cases. Already, the RAB has requested the Home Ministry to formally investigate.
Meanwhile, another investigation agency said Papiya had been involved in extortion, drug peddling, arms trade and many other crimes.
The Home Ministry on Thursday urged the media not to publish names of any high profile persons' involvement with Jubo Mohila League leader Shamima Noor Papia.
Earlier The Dhaka Metropolitan Police urged the media not to disseminate 'made-up' or 'fake' information on the investigation into Jubo Mohila League leader Shamima Noor Papia.
 "The dissemination of fake information on the accused, who are on remand, will create a social and psychological pressure on the investigation officer.
This may hamper an objective investigation, the DMP said in a statement.


