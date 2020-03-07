Bangladesh whitewash Zimbabwe



Liton Das and Tamim Iqbal pinch a run during the 3rd match of three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet on Friday. Photo: BCB

The match was more important to Tigers fan than the win. It was just because of Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, who played his last game as the captain of Bangladesh cricket team. The gallery was full to the

brim and the crowd gathered to say goodbye to the most successful captain in the history of country's cricket. The victory against Zimbabwe on Friday was the 50th win for Mash as captain, who led Bangladesh in 88 ODIs.

Earlier in the evening, Bangladesh awarded ODI caps to Naim Hasan and Afif Hossain in the farewell match of Mashrafe. The two new rookies succeeded Mushfiqur Rahim and Nazmul Hossain Shanto in the squad. Besides, Al-Amin Hossain and Shafiul Islam also were dropped to bring Mohammad Saifuddin and Mustafizur Rahman in the playing eleven.

Mashrafe lost in the last toss of his international career as skipper. Guests consequently invited hosts to bat first winning the toss and Bangladesh got splendid start from their openers. Tamim Iqbal and Liton Das both started hammering visiting bowlers and remained undivided till 33.2 overs scoring 182 runs before rain broke off over the SICS. Liton had been in the crease with 102 runs while Tamim amassed 79 runs to stay in the middle.

Rain consumed more than two and a half hours between 4:05pm to 6:45pm and the match was revised for 43-over a side. Bangladesh therefore, had to bat 9.4 overs more after the downpour and they put in 140 runs more runs from those 58 balls.

Liton played his career best knock of 176 runs off 143 balls, which is the 3rd ODI ton for him and is the highest ODI innings by any Bangladesh whiffer so far. He outdid Tamim's 168 to climb that height. Tamim on the other hand, was unbeaten till the last ball of the innings hoarding 128 runs from 109 balls. It was the 13th ODI century for Tamim. Those two stood 292 run's opening partnership, which is the highest any-wicket partnership for Bangladesh.

The home side however, set a colossal target of 323 for guests losing three wickets. Carl Mumba scalped all three wickets for Zimbabwe.

Visitors in reply, started to display power cricket from the early. But to do so they started losing wickets as well. The resistance from Sikandar Raza, Wesley Madhevere, Ragis Chakavba and skipper Sean Williams were just to minimise the gap. Raza scored 61 runs while Madhevere gathered 42, Chakavba 34 and Williams collected 30 runs as visitors were bowled out for 218 runs to concede massive 124 run's defeat.

Mohammad Saifuddin hauled four wickets while Taijul Islam claimed two. Besides, Mashrafe, Mustafizur Rahman and debutant Afif Hissain got one wicket apiece.

Liton named the man of the match for brilliant 176-run's knock, who also adjudged Man of the Series jointly with Tamim Iqbal.

Bangladesh outclassed Zimbabwe in the starter by 169 runs and won the run galore 2nd match by four runs to seal the title with one match to go.

After the end of the game, all the teammates of Mashrafe gave a colourful farewell to their dearest leader, brother and teammate. Everybody wore a special jersey writing the name of Mashrafe and number 2 on the back and 'Thank You Captain' on the front. The BCB President Nazmul Hasan Papon handed over a special crest to the captain fantastic for his outstanding contribution for the country's cricket.





