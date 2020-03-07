Video
Saturday, 7 March, 2020, 10:36 PM
Home Front Page

902 infected with respiratory problems in 24 hours

Published : Saturday, 7 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 130

Even though the winter is over, 902 people were infected with respiratory problems across the country in the last 24 hours till Friday morning.
In the meantime, Bangladesh's capital Dhaka ranked worst in the Air Quality Index (AQI) for the third consecutive day on Friday.
It had an AQI score of 212 at 10:53 am. The air was classified as 'very unhealthy'.
Data from the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) control room showed these patients in eight divisions received treatment for Acute Respiratory Infection (ARI).
DGHS data also shows that 1,03,241 patients took treatment for ARI while 22 people died of the disease from November 1 to
March 6.
Meanwhile, another 1,580 people were treated for diarrhoea and 1,226 for other




diseases, including jaundice, eye inflammation, skin problems and fever.
During this period, a total of 250,187 people were affected by various cold-related diseases and 30 of them died across the country, said the
DGHS.    -UNB


