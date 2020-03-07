Saudi reopens Makka, Madina Mosques after coronavirus closure





Saudi Arabia closed the sites to foreign pilgrims and traditional tourists from some 25 countries to stop the spread of the virus. It also said that

citizens and residents of Gulf Cooperation Council countries wishing to enter must wait 14 days after returning from outside the region.

Saudi Arabia has reported five cases of the coronavirus. It was not clear from the Al-Ekhbariya report if pilgrims would be allowed to return to the sites. Saudi Arabia has introduced a series of measures to protect the two holy mosques of Makka and Madina from the coronavirus.

According to Saudi officials, the new rules include the closure of both mosques between the evening Isha prayers and morning Fajr prayers, and a ban on food entering the two complexes.

Mount Safa and Mount Marwa inside the Great Mosque in Mecca will also be closed until a ban on Umrah pilgrimages is lifted. Zamzam water dispensaries within both mosques will also be closed off.









The measures come after local authorities closed off the interior of the Great Mosque in Mecca until Friday morning prayers to allow cleaning teams to disinfect the tawaf area near the Kaaba, a black boxed structure in the mosque complex. - REUTERS





CAIRO, Mar 6: Saudi Arabia on Friday reopened two of the most holy religious sites in Islam, Al-Haram Mosque in Makka and Al-Masjid al Nabawy in Madina, after they were closed for sterilization to halt the spread of the new coronavirus.Saudi Arabia closed the sites to foreign pilgrims and traditional tourists from some 25 countries to stop the spread of the virus. It also said thatcitizens and residents of Gulf Cooperation Council countries wishing to enter must wait 14 days after returning from outside the region.Saudi Arabia has reported five cases of the coronavirus. It was not clear from the Al-Ekhbariya report if pilgrims would be allowed to return to the sites. Saudi Arabia has introduced a series of measures to protect the two holy mosques of Makka and Madina from the coronavirus.According to Saudi officials, the new rules include the closure of both mosques between the evening Isha prayers and morning Fajr prayers, and a ban on food entering the two complexes.Mount Safa and Mount Marwa inside the Great Mosque in Mecca will also be closed until a ban on Umrah pilgrimages is lifted. Zamzam water dispensaries within both mosques will also be closed off.The measures come after local authorities closed off the interior of the Great Mosque in Mecca until Friday morning prayers to allow cleaning teams to disinfect the tawaf area near the Kaaba, a black boxed structure in the mosque complex. - REUTERS