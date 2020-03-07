Plastic pollution threatens Sundarbans, eco-system, Bay of Bengal: Study





The report was published amid serious concern over extreme marine pollution occurring due to chemicals, plastic particles, industrial, agriculture and residential waste. However, the ocean plays a vital role in assuring favourable habitat for the biodiversity encompassing multiple species in the sea.

The report also said that micro plastic elements are flowing into the sea and finally to the oceans through various rivers.

The current study, for the first time, explores micro plastics (MPs) in lower Ganga River(2525 Km) water and sediments.

The average number and mass density of MPs in sediment were found to be approximately 25 items/kg d.w and in water sample.

It was 466 items/1000 m3 and 241 mg/1000 m3, respectively. Large size MPs ( 2.5 mm) contributed to a greater number and mass as compared to other fractions.

Besides heavy metal such as ZnCl2 and CdCl2 had a similar interaction with PS NPs as presented by CaCl2 but showed independent behaviour in the presence of

HgCl2, due to metal speciation under different red,ox conditions.

Assistant Professor Gopala Krishna of the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research Kolkata recently presented a research paper titled "Understanding the fate of Micro and Nano-plastics in the Lower Ganga River Basin" at the International Conference on Environmental Solutions for Sustainable Development. The conference was organized by Forest and Environment Sub-Committee of Bangladesh Awami League at the CIRDAP Auditorium, Dhaka.

Talking to the Daily Observer Professor Gopala Krishna said that Bangladesh should conduct a similar research to understand the current status of the situation related to the issue.

"Polyethylene was found to be widely distributed plastic-type present at all the study sites reflecting its high usability," he said.

He also noted that anthropogenic pollution, in future may bar from gaining a sustainable usage of ocean resources for economic growth while preserving the eco system.

"Both sides of Sundarbans have become vulnerable because of its exposure to micro plastic particles posing serious threat to aquatic, terrestrial and marine life of the Sundarbans eco-system," he said.

Discussing about the situation in India and main sources of plastic pollution, he said, among 28 states of India, Patna and Diamond Harbour are the most exposed to micro-plastic pollution due to presence of textile industries there.

The report raises serious concern about Bangladesh and India since both countries are near and shares a massive coastline (the Bay of Bengal, 1, 18,813 square kilometres).

And the sea in recent times appears promising for both the countries, in terms of harbouring huge potential for nurturing blue economy.

At present the sea, contributes more than $ 6 billion annually to the country's economy and has the potential to generate more income.

It is important now to ensure sustainable use of the ocean while addressing the pollution factor. A safe and clean sea will surely bring more fortune for us, Professor Krishna added.

Paval Partha, a researcher of ecology-biodiversity and conservation, said that this pollution could destroy the fish larvae nutrition which is very important after a fish hatches from its egg.

Md Khurshed Alam, secretary of the maritime affairs unit of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said that the country should give highest priority on conducting the research to assess the present status of the sea paying special focus to protect environment and biodiversity.

"The research work and related data on the present status of micro plastic quantity in the Bay of Bengal will help us understand the issue and further map what initiatives we need to take to tackle the situation. If we do not identify the sea resources and protect them, our future will be in danger," he added.

Ainun Nishat, an eminent water expert said that the Bay of Bengal is linked with many factors - the livelihood of the coastal communities, economic dimensions of the coastal region, eco system of the Sundarbans and potentials for Sundarbans-centric tourism.

Bangladesh will gradually head towards a series of vibrant economic activities related to the sea, oceans and coastal area. We have to keep in mind that as a result of this new era of industrialization, no harm is done to the sea and the eco system of the Sundarbans, he said.

However, the 2019 G20 meeting was held in Japan's Osaka on June and one of the commitments they agreed was to tackle marine plastic waste.

Kazunobu Onogawa, is a Senior Fellow of IGES (Institute for Global Environmental Strategies), working on waste management in south Asia.

He came to Bangladesh to organize a workshop for development of South Asia Sub-Regional Waste Management Road map last year. Talking to the Daily Observer he said that about 80 percent of marine plastic comes from the land.

"Marine plastic pollution is currently an important issue that people are talking internationally and it is possible to control it we take proper waste management schemes. We know that various countries are having national regulations, acts plans on plastic, but still waste management remains a big problem for all the countries in South Asia" , he said.















