Rice prices go up





Sellers are blaming millers for the price of rice in both retail and wholesale market.

This correspondent on Friday visited different markets and some retail stores in the city in Babu Bazar and Karwan Bazar areas and found an almost similar hike in rice prices.

Within a week, prices of coarse rice went up by TK 2 to 3 per kg in retail markets. The price of fine rice has increased by TK 2 to 5

TK per kilogramme.

Retail prices of fine rice stood at Tk 55 to 60 per kg from about Tk 52 to 57 a week ago. The prices of coarse rice stood at Tk 38 from Tk 35 during this period.

Islam Mia, a rice seller in Babu Bazar, said they had nothing to do with the price as they were dependent on the millers. "When I asked the millers about the increased price, they told me that the prices of paddy were on the rise," he said.

But Nizam Uddin, General Secretary of the Babu Bazar- Badamtoli rice association, said the prices of rice did not rise at the wholesale level.

In this regard Abdul Motin, a rice trader from Kawran Bazar, said at this time of the year rice price goes up. Until the arrival of new rice the price will not go down.

"We hope, after Pohele Boishakh, rice price will decrease," he said.

The government marketing agency Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) said the price of coarse rice had risen by 6.7 percent in the last one month.















