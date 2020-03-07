22 lives lost in road crashes in 6 dists



The mangled and twisted microbus that crashed into a roadside tree on the Dhaka-Sylhet Highway at Kandigaon in Nabiganj Upazila of Habiganj on Friday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Our Habiganj Correspondent reported that nine people were killed and four others injured when a microbus carrying 12 people crashed into a roadside tree on Dhaka-Sylhet highway at Kandigaon in Nabiganj upazila in the morning.

Ershadul Haq Bhuiyan, officer-in-charge (0C) of Sherpur Highway Police told

The Daily Observer that the Sylhet-bound microbus from Narayanganj hit a roadside tree after its driver lost control over the steering around 6:30 am, leaving eight people dead on the spot and five others injured.

The passengers of the microbus were on their way to Sylhet for visiting the shrine of Hazrat Shahjalal (RA), the OC added.

Seven of the deceased were identified as Abbas Uddin, 60, Imon, 26, Rabbi, Mohsin, Razib, Asma and Sumona. Sumona succumbed to her injuries when she was taken to Sylhet Osmani Medical College Hospital. The injured are undergoing treatment at the hospital

Traffic on the busy road remained suspended for sometime following the accident.

In Brahmanbaria, six people were killed and four others injured as a microbus caught fire after collision with a bus on Dhaka-Sylhet highway at Rampur Bhati in Bijoynagar upazila of the district early Friday, reports our correspondent.

Four of the deceased were identified as Sohan, 20, Sagar, 22, Rifat, 16 and Emon, 14. Identity of the rest two could not be known as of filing of this report at 6:00pm.

Mainul Islam, officer-in-charge (OC ) of Highway Police Station, said the Sylhet-bound microbus from Narayanganj caught fire after it collided with a Dhaka-bound bus of 'Limon Paribahan' around 3:30 am, leaving six microbus passengers dead on the spot and four others injured. The injured were taken to Madhabpur Upazila Health Complex.

Five of the deceased were burnt to death on the spot as the gas cylinder of the micro-bus exploded due to the collision. Another died on the way to the hospital, police said.

In Savar, Two motorcyclists, including a policeman, were killed in separate road accidents in Savar, on the outside of the capital, early Friday and on Thursday night.

The deceased was identified as Akash Ahammed, 22, constable of Narayanganj Industrial Police. He hailed from Dhaka's Dhamrai Upazila, and Kazi Nazmul Haque Pintu, 41, of Tangail's Nagorpur upazila.

Abullahel Baki, officer-in-charge of Savar Highway Police, said a Dhaka-bound speeding truck hit Akash's motorcycle from behind on the Dhaka-Aricha highway in Ulail area while he was going towards his workplace in Narayanganj around 7:00am, killing him on the spot. The truck was sized but its driver managed to escape, said the OC.

Al Mamun Kabir, sub-inspector of Ashulia Police Station, said a Dhaka-bound bus ran over Kazi Nazmul on Abdullahpur-Baipail highway near Sharkar Market as he fell on the road after being hit by an auto-rickshaw around 10:30pm on Thursday night, leaving him dead on the spot.

Our Feni Correspondent adds: Two motorcyclists were killed when a motorbike fell into a ditch beside an under-construction bridge on Sonagazi-Feni regional highway at Satbaria in Sonagazi upazila on early Friday.

The deceased were identified as Azizul Haque Shahed, 32 and Mohamamd Babul Mia, 28 of Jorarganj area in Chattogram district.

Moin Uddin, officer-in-charge of Sonagazi Police Station, said the motorbike carrying two people fell into the ditch around 12:30 pm, leaving them injured.

They were taken to a local hospital where the doctors declared Shahed dead. Babul died on the way to Chittagong Medical College Hospital.

The accident took place as there was no warning sign at the construction site, said police.

According to our Mymensingh Correspondent, two people were killed and two others injured when a mini-truck crashed into another one in Meherabari area of Bhaluka on Dhaka-Mymensingh highway.

The deceased were identified as Razon Robid as, 45, driver of the mini-truck and son of Manik Robid, and his assistant Azim Uddin, 25, son of Abdus Salam.

Al Mahmud Adnan, in-charge of Bhoradona highway police outpost, said the mini-truck crashed into a stationary truck on the road around 1:00am, killing two people on the spot. The injured were sent to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital, he said.

In Cumilla, a motorcyclist died on the spot as a vehicle hit his motorbike from behind at Jinglatoli on Dhaka Chattogram highway in Daudkandi upazila around 8:30am on Friday.

Identity of the deceased could not be identified immediately, said Sahadat, sub-inspector of Daudkandi Police Station.

















