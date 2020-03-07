Video
Saturday, 7 March, 2020
Appeal of Bangabandhu’s March 7 speech everlasting: PM

Published : Saturday, 7 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday said the appeal of Bangabandhu's March 7 speech is everlasting and it would continue to motivate the deprived, exploited and freedom-loving people of world always.
"Let us make a firm commitment to take Bangladesh in higher position in world stage and turn the country into a safe and peaceful land for the future generation. This should be our pledge on the historic March 7," she said in a message on the eve of the historic 7th March.
Referring to the inclusion of the 7th March speech of Bangabandhu in world famous book "We Shall Fight on the Beaches: The Speeches That Inspired History" by of Jacob F Field, the premier said that the speech is one of the greatest political speeches in the world according to political analysts.
She described recognition of the speech by the UNESCO as a World Documentary Heritage in the Memory of the World Register as a great achievement for the Bangalee nation and the country.
"Time from March 17, 2020 to March 26, 2021, has been declared as Mujib Year. Now we are implementing the unfinished tasks of the Father of the Nation. We have attained our expected progress in every sector of the country in the last 11 years. Bangladesh is now a role model in socioeconomic development," the premier said.
Recalling the historic March 7, she said on that day in 1971, Bangabandhu in his historic speech at a mammoth rally in the then 'Race Course Maidan', now Suhrawardy Udyan, in the city directed the freedom-loving Bangalees for waging a decisive struggle against the Pakistan occupation force.
Sheikh Hasina said sensing an inevitable war, Bangabandhu also advised the nation to get prepared for the war of independence with whatever they have in their hands.    -BSS


