Five fishermen jailed for defying hilsa ban

CHANDPUR, Mar 06: A mobile court sentenced five fishermen to one year's imprisonment each for catching hilsa in the Meghna River in Sadar upazila on Thursday evening defying the ongoing ban.

The fishermen are Badshah Bepari, 40, Yeasin, 38, Shah Jalal, 26, Sekandar, 25, and Khalil, 40. All of them are residents of Raj Rajeswar area in Sadar upazila.

District Fisheries Officer Asadul Baki said the fishermen were also fined Tk 5,000 each for violating the government ban on caching hilsa.

On March 1, the government imposed a two-month ban on catching, selling and transporting of hilsa.

The ban will be strictly maintained in six sanctuaries, said Md Asadul Baki. -UNB