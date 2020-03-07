Suspected robber held in city

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) in a drive arrested a suspected robber along with a firearm at Matuail in Jatrabari of the city on Friday night.

The arrestee is Din Islam Dinu, 35, son of Badu Mia of Sonargaon in Narayanganj.

Additional Superin-tendent of Police Saifur Rahman said tipped off, they conducted a drive in Mridhabari Bus terminal of Matuail at 10:30pm and arrested Dinu with one rifle, three rounds of bullets and two mobile phone sets.

Dinu was wanted in robbery, drug and arms cases filed with Siddhirganj and Sonargaon Police Stations, the ASP said. An arms case was filed against him with Jatrabari Police Station, he said. -UNB







