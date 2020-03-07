Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 7 March, 2020, 10:35 PM
Home City News

Save transport sector from extortion, BAATWF to govt

Published : Saturday, 7 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 110

The leaders of Bangladesh Auto-Rickshaw Auto-Tempo Transport Workers' Federation (BAATWF) on Friday urged the government to save the transport sector from 'extortion by police and political leaders'.
They came up with the call at a discussion at the Jatiya Press Club.
They also urged the government to stop corruption and harassment by Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) officials while issuing license and providing other documents .
General Secretary of BAATWF Md Golam Faruque said the government has to stop extortion and corruption for the sake of the development of transport sector.
"We face harassment by traffic police in the name of checking at police check posts. So it must be stopped soon," he added.
Faruque also said that some sections of the Road Transport Act-2018 goes against the interest of workers and it should be cancelled.
"The government should take proper initiative to train up drivers for improving skills. Besides, the drivers should be given appointment letter," he added.
Addressing the programme, Workers Party (WP) President Rashed Khan Menon said working people of the country are being harassed here in many ways.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Five fishermen jailed for defying hilsa ban
Suspected robber held in city
Kopotakkho now a garbage dumping ground in Chougachha
No dengue case reported in 24 hrs
Save transport sector from extortion, BAATWF to govt
Constable ‘commits suicide’ in Barishal
Mujib Year: JUPA dept draws programmes
Metro rail worker dies after being hit by rods


Latest News
Clinton says Monica affair was to ‘manage anxieties’
Coronavirus death toll in Iran rises to 145
Mujib Year: No foreign guest cancels travel, says FM
Avoid mass transports to escape coronavirus infection: IEDCR
IU Bangabandhu Parishad gets body
Historic March 7 observed with great enthusiasm
PM joins Joy Bangla Concert
Two motorbike riders killed being hit by ambulance
Satkhira BCL clash leaves 5 injured, 11 arrested
Pakistan's 'biggest feminist' under fire after sexist tirade
Most Read News
Islamic parties to form human chain Mar 12
Eight dead as microbus crashes into tree in Habiganj
Dy Secy found dead at his house
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina hands over two motorized wheelchairs to war-wounded freedom fighters
Rape attempt: Accused beaten dead in Jhenidah
New syllabus to abolish group system: Dipu Moni
Magnifying the streams of inner thought
Nation to observe historic March 7 Saturday
Bridal boats capsize:One killed, 30 missing
Man held with 12 gold bars in Satkhira
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft