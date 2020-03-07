Save transport sector from extortion, BAATWF to govt





They came up with the call at a discussion at the Jatiya Press Club.

They also urged the government to stop corruption and harassment by Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) officials while issuing license and providing other documents .

General Secretary of BAATWF Md Golam Faruque said the government has to stop extortion and corruption for the sake of the development of transport sector.

"We face harassment by traffic police in the name of checking at police check posts. So it must be stopped soon," he added.

Faruque also said that some sections of the Road Transport Act-2018 goes against the interest of workers and it should be cancelled.

"The government should take proper initiative to train up drivers for improving skills. Besides, the drivers should be given appointment letter," he added.

Addressing the programme, Workers Party (WP) President Rashed Khan Menon said working people of the country are being harassed here in many ways. -UNB















The leaders of Bangladesh Auto-Rickshaw Auto-Tempo Transport Workers' Federation (BAATWF) on Friday urged the government to save the transport sector from 'extortion by police and political leaders'.They came up with the call at a discussion at the Jatiya Press Club.They also urged the government to stop corruption and harassment by Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) officials while issuing license and providing other documents .General Secretary of BAATWF Md Golam Faruque said the government has to stop extortion and corruption for the sake of the development of transport sector."We face harassment by traffic police in the name of checking at police check posts. So it must be stopped soon," he added.Faruque also said that some sections of the Road Transport Act-2018 goes against the interest of workers and it should be cancelled."The government should take proper initiative to train up drivers for improving skills. Besides, the drivers should be given appointment letter," he added.Addressing the programme, Workers Party (WP) President Rashed Khan Menon said working people of the country are being harassed here in many ways. -UNB