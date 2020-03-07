Constable ‘commits suicide’ in Barishal

BARISHAL, Mar 06: A police constable allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with a gun on the rooftop of an under-construction barrack at Barishal Police lines in the city on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Hridoy Chnadra Das, 21, son of Sukantha Chandra Saha of Borhanudding upazila in Bhola district.

Additional Police Superintendent Md Naimul Haque said Hridoy was in duty at the barrack entrance until 12:00am on Friday.

Later, in the morning his body was recovered from the roof, he said.

A suicide note was also recovered from the pocket of the deceased, he added. -UNB









