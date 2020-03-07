Mujib Year: JUPA dept draws programmes

In line with the university's central programmes to celebrate the 'Mujib Year' on the occasion of the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Jahangirnagar University Public Administration (JUPA) department has chalked out various programmes to mark the year.

The programmes of the department will begin by placing wreath at the portrait of Bangabandhu in front of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Hall on the campus on March 17, said a press release here on Friday.

The JUPA department will organize a seminar titled "Bangabandhu's Thoughts about State and Administration" on March 31 while JU Vice Chancellor Prof Farzana Islam is expected to address it as the chief guest.







