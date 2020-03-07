Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 7 March, 2020, 10:35 PM
Home City News

Mujib Year: JUPA dept draws programmes

Published : Saturday, 7 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Staff Correspondent

In line with the university's central programmes to celebrate the 'Mujib Year' on the occasion of the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Jahangirnagar University Public Administration (JUPA) department has chalked out various programmes to mark the year.
The programmes of the department will begin by placing wreath at the portrait of Bangabandhu in front of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Hall on the campus on March 17, said a press release here on Friday.
The JUPA department will organize a seminar titled "Bangabandhu's Thoughts about State and Administration" on March 31 while JU Vice Chancellor Prof Farzana Islam is expected to address it as the chief guest.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Five fishermen jailed for defying hilsa ban
Suspected robber held in city
Kopotakkho now a garbage dumping ground in Chougachha
No dengue case reported in 24 hrs
Save transport sector from extortion, BAATWF to govt
Constable ‘commits suicide’ in Barishal
Mujib Year: JUPA dept draws programmes
Metro rail worker dies after being hit by rods


Latest News
Clinton says Monica affair was to ‘manage anxieties’
Coronavirus death toll in Iran rises to 145
Mujib Year: No foreign guest cancels travel, says FM
Avoid mass transports to escape coronavirus infection: IEDCR
IU Bangabandhu Parishad gets body
Historic March 7 observed with great enthusiasm
PM joins Joy Bangla Concert
Two motorbike riders killed being hit by ambulance
Satkhira BCL clash leaves 5 injured, 11 arrested
Pakistan's 'biggest feminist' under fire after sexist tirade
Most Read News
Islamic parties to form human chain Mar 12
Eight dead as microbus crashes into tree in Habiganj
Dy Secy found dead at his house
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina hands over two motorized wheelchairs to war-wounded freedom fighters
Rape attempt: Accused beaten dead in Jhenidah
New syllabus to abolish group system: Dipu Moni
Magnifying the streams of inner thought
Nation to observe historic March 7 Saturday
Bridal boats capsize:One killed, 30 missing
Man held with 12 gold bars in Satkhira
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft