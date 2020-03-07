Video
Saturday, 7 March, 2020
Metro rail worker dies after being hit by rods

Published : Saturday, 7 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM

A Dhaka Metro Rail Project worker has died after being hit by iron rods while working in the High Court area.
The 25-year-old worker, Sabuj Islam, died undergoing treatment at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Friday afternoon hours after the accident, police said.
Sabuj and another worker named Shafiqul were placing rods for the metro rail on the streets in front of the court premises at about 11am when some of the rods tilted on them, Bachchu Mia, the inspector at the hospital's police camp, said.
Shafiqul managed to jump aside but the rods hit Sabuj in the chest injuring him seriously, Bachchu said. He died at 2pm.    
Hailing from Dalia in Nilphamari's Dimla, Sabuj resided at Nazimuddin Road in the capital.
    -bdnews24.com


