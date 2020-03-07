

Knowing students’ psychology



The educational institution either school, college, madrasa or university is considered as the second home for the students. Because, the teachers act like parents who mentor, facilitate and guide them to be responsible citizens and good human beings of the country. We know that every child is unique and needs a different technique to learn things.



Different children have different IQ levels and a teacher cannot apply the same techniques to impart knowledge to all. So, from a professional point of view, every teacher should know the students' psychology, that helps them impart knowledge easily to the students in a versatile and time demanding way as per the needs of the children. If a teacher has the knowledge on students' psychology, he can transform him/herself from a good teacher to an effective teacher.



Most psychologists have theorized that child development is divided into three broad areas: 1. physical, 2.Cognitive or intellectual, and 3. socio-emotional. Physical development is the development which generally occurs in a relatively stable, predictable sequence, refers to physical body changes and includes the acquisition of certain skills, such as gross-motor and fine-motor coordination.



Cognitive or intellectual development is the development which refers to the processes children use to gain knowledge and includes language, thought, reasoning, and imagination. Socio-emotional development is the development which involves feelings and the expression of feelings. Trust, fear, confidence, pride, friendship, and humour are all part of one's socio-emotional development.



There are three important elements of student psychology that may make teachers' lives easier. The elements are; 1. Goal directed behaviour, 2. understanding child's lifestyle, 3. student brain is plastic.



1. Goal directed behaviour: Students behaviour is always goal directed If we, as adults, can get past what we see and understand the reasoning behind the behaviour, we will be much more successful in helping children understand their behaviour and develop pro-social coping skills. Behaviours serve a purpose. If a behaviour is helping a child feel psychologically safe, why would they stop?



We usually can tell what the goal is by how we feel when interacting with the child. The key to understanding the goals is to know what the child is later and find creative ways to replace the negative goal-attainment behaviours with positive ones. The goals are:

a. Attention: When a teacher feels annoyed, he/she wants to remind or coax, or he/she is delighted with a "good" student.



b. Power: When a teacher feels provoked, challenged, he needs to prove his/her power, or "he/she can't get away with this."



c. Revenge: When a teacher feels hurt, angry, he/she thinks and get surprised that, "how could a student do this to him/her?"



d. Inadequacy: When a teacher feels despair, he/she questions "what can I do," or shows pity.



2. Understanding A Student's lifestyle: The way that a student generally perceives different activities or actions is called their style of living (lifestyle). A student's position in the family tends to carry with it certain roles and personality traits that can be generalized to just about any family. Firstborns tend to be reliable;

conscientious; structured; cautious; controlling; achievers. Middle children tend to be people-pleasers; somewhat rebellious; thrive on friendships; have large social circles; peacemakers. Youngest children tend to be fun-loving; uncomplicated; manipulative;

outgoing; attention-seeking; self-cantered. Every child comes from a different home with different rules and may see the world in a completely different way. So, if a teacher knows a student's lifestyle, he or she may deal with that student in different manners and versatile techniques.



3. Student's brain is like plastic. Everything in the brain is just like plastic; it is changeable and mouldable. No one's brains change frequently more than the children's brains do. Every experience creates new neural pathways and connects neurons to one another, shaping our personality and the way to perceive or respond to external stimuli. There are some areas of personality that are unchangeable, but for the most part, it's plastic.



Teachers' knowledge in student psychology gives the teachers a special pace to develop students' studies in the classes. The teachers can achieve the following benefits which help them improve teaching techniques in the classroom:

1. Increases critical thinking: Knowing students' psychology is a vital tool for a teacher to increase his/ her critical thinking. If a teacher knows his students' psychology, he/ she will be able to teach the students with a power of imagination and positive thinking. Within that knowledge, critical thinking is honed to be more accurate and reliable while a teacher teaches in the classes.



2. It creates a fascinating field: If a teacher knows his students' psychology, he/ she must have some ways to create fascinating fields with several facets to engage the students in. No matter what a teacher's interest is in, there is a field of psychology where he / she will find the ideal niche.



3. Develops communication skills: One of the first things every potential teacher learns in the classroom is the beauty of effective communication and just how much of mastery it truly is. With a good knowledge in students' psychology teachers may expertise themselves with good communication skills that can be applied in many situations in the classrooms. When a teacher gains a deeper understanding of how individuals express themselves, he/she also develops a greater awareness of his or her own speech patterns and communication skills.



4. Insight into students' behaviour: Students do some rather inexplicable things that, without Psychology, would never be explained. By knowing Psychology, a teacher can gain a deeper access to the students' mind that gives new meaning to how people emote, how stress is handled, where and how loves, and why some situations effect someone's more than others in the classes. It also teaches the teachers to insight their students behavious and treat them accordingly.



5. Develop interpersonal skills: If a teacher knows students' psychology, his/her interpersonal skills develop in the work stations. Even when such psychological study comes to interactions with friends, family, co-workers, employers, and even in romantic relationships we are more likely to achieve harmony and mutual satisfaction.



6. Success strategies: The students' psychology is most important because it develops strategies for personal growth and success. It builds up a platform for personal growth and development. The teachers can be naturally more aware of his/her own thoughts and beliefs, how they see themselves, and how these cognitions influence their everyday life. They are therefore better equipped to develop strategies and habits that lead them towards greater life success.



7. Inspiration of positive thinking: Students psychology inspires the teachers to focus on replacing negative thoughts and reactions with more positive alternative thoughts and behaviours. By it, teachers also can gain a self-help tool to correct all sorts of negative thinking patterns. If they know the child psychology, they can deal with the children with a positive attitude whatever negative thoughts are there in the students' mind.



8. Improves problem-solving skills: Teachers' problem-solving skills are improved by the knowledge in students' psychology, which means they become better able to manage life circumstances, reach personal goals, and achieve success in their profession. Students psychology trains the teachers to consider problems from different perspectives, which is vital for finding the most effective and beneficial solutions.



9. Conceptual reasoning: Knowledge in psychology is a good way to become a good thinker for the teachers. Being exposed to scientific principles in psychology helps the teachers to think, question and reason like a scientist.



10. Behavioural training skills: Learning psychology also offers an advantage as a behavioural trainer, whether you want to train your dog, child, spouse or even yourself. Teachers can teach their students easily in such a way that they can understand how people and animals can learn (and unlearn) behaviours, including how fears are developed (or extinguished).



11. Memorization techniques: A further benefit of psychology, which may be handy when studying for an exam or work presentation, is knowing memorisation techniques. A teacher's knowledge in Psychology teaches students the process of acquiring and using memory, as well as techniques to enhance memory abilities.



12. Develops understanding skills: Teachers knowledge in students Psychology simply opens the mind to possibility of the students. By learning the psychology of students, the teachers can understand how they will work and why. Through the knowledge of Psychology, teachers can realize that they are not alone in their thoughts or their problems. Resolutions thus become simplified, because they can look at the situation they find themselves in both clinically and emotionally.



We can understand that, the mind is a powerful tool, and knowing psychology can hone it into something invincible. A good teacher understands the differentiating factors of a student from other children and comes up with an effective teaching technique that helps every student to improve significantly. If a teacher knows the students' psychology, Brad Henry's quote must come into effect as he said, "A good teacher can inspire hope, ignite the imagination, and instil a love of learning."



The writer is education researcher and principal, Daffodil International School, Dhaka

















