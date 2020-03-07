Reactor coolant pumps for Rooppur NPP being made





RCP is a very important safety item for a nuclear power plant.

Welding of joints in all RCP casings has already been completed, and suction pipes are being welded to the spherical casings.









RCP bends after hot forming at Volgodonsk Branch have been delivered to the factory and will be welded to the casings after the inspection.

RCP at a nuclear plant ensures coolant circulation from the reactor to steam generators and operates under pressure of 160 atmospheres and temperature of 300 degrees Celsius. Weight of one casing is more than 31 tonnes with height of 3.5m and width more than 3m.

The Rooppur NPP with two Generation 3+ Russian VVER-1200 reactors will have a total capacity of 2400 MW. The VVER 1200 reactors fully meet all the international safety requirements.

