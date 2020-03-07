Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 7 March, 2020, 10:34 PM
Home Countryside

Reactor coolant pumps for Rooppur NPP being made

Published : Saturday, 7 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 78
Our Correspondent

PABNA, Mar 6: Manufacturing of Reactor Coolant Pumps (RCP) Unit-1 of Rooppur Nuclear Power Project (NPP) in the district is running fast at Petrozavodsk Branch of AEM-Technology in Russia.
RCP is a very important safety item for a nuclear power plant.
Welding of joints in all RCP casings has already been completed, and suction pipes are being welded to the spherical casings.




RCP bends after hot forming at Volgodonsk Branch have been delivered to the factory and will be welded to the casings after the inspection.
RCP at a nuclear plant ensures coolant circulation from the reactor to steam generators and operates under pressure of 160 atmospheres and temperature of 300 degrees Celsius. Weight of one casing is more than 31 tonnes with height of 3.5m and width more than 3m.
The Rooppur NPP with two Generation 3+ Russian VVER-1200 reactors will have a total capacity of 2400 MW. The VVER 1200 reactors fully meet all the international safety requirements.
Atomenergomash, the machine-building division of the State Corporation Rosatom, launching AEM-Technology, is the single-source manufacturer for the Rooppur NPP reactor hall and the prime supplier of the turbine island equipment.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Reactor coolant pumps for Rooppur NPP being made
Tourism at Tentulia gains momentum
Two girls saved from early marriage in Manikganj
4 killed in road mishaps in 2 dists
State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid, as chief guest
76 detained on different charges in three districts
One held for rape at Kamalnagar
Khulna AL plans progs to celebrate Bangabandhu’s birth centenary


Latest News
Clinton says Monica affair was to ‘manage anxieties’
Coronavirus death toll in Iran rises to 145
Mujib Year: No foreign guest cancels travel, says FM
Avoid mass transports to escape coronavirus infection: IEDCR
IU Bangabandhu Parishad gets body
Historic March 7 observed with great enthusiasm
PM joins Joy Bangla Concert
Two motorbike riders killed being hit by ambulance
Satkhira BCL clash leaves 5 injured, 11 arrested
Pakistan's 'biggest feminist' under fire after sexist tirade
Most Read News
Islamic parties to form human chain Mar 12
Eight dead as microbus crashes into tree in Habiganj
Dy Secy found dead at his house
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina hands over two motorized wheelchairs to war-wounded freedom fighters
Rape attempt: Accused beaten dead in Jhenidah
New syllabus to abolish group system: Dipu Moni
Magnifying the streams of inner thought
Nation to observe historic March 7 Saturday
Bridal boats capsize:One killed, 30 missing
Man held with 12 gold bars in Satkhira
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft