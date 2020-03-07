

Tourism at Tentulia gains momentum

Tourists have increased manifold compared to the last year's, thanks to the favourable weather mainly. The end of winter is attracting many.

Three seasons- winter, dry and autumn make the tourism period in Tentulia. In the autumn, the Himalayas and the Kanchenjunga mountains are brightly visible from the northwest. To watch this, uncountable numbers of tourist leave for Nepal. But it is very visible from Tentulia, too.

The unique beauty of Bengal is prevailing in the locality surrounded by three frontiers. From September to November, visitors' turnover gets rounding for watching the Himalayas and the Kanchenjunga.

In December, school and college students hold their picnic programmes.

The main attractions are Dak bungalow, picnic corner, tea estates, stone-collection from the Mahananda River, orange garden, Anandadhara Resort of Kazi and Kazi tea estate, Mina Bazaar, zero-point, Banglabandha Land Port, and immigration check-post linking Bangladesh, India, Nepal and Bhutan.

The immigration facility of the land port draws in huge local and foreign tourists every day. The BGB-BSF joint retreat parade attracts many tourists. Other attractive sites are Durgonagari and Maharaja Dighee.

A group of students on education tour from Thakurgaon District said, "We've been for picnic in the dak bungalow. The frontier is very charming."

Shaila Parveen and her friends from Dinajpur District said, "We enjoyed the Indian searchlight and the offering beauty of night."

Tentulia is being reshuffled in the light of tourism industry in the northern region. Security has been beefed up. New residential restaurants are being established.

The locality is known countrywide as peace-loving and free of mugging or extortion. District and upazila administrations are doing everything in order to keep up the good image.

The only tourism spot in Panchagarh Sadar Upazila is being added with modernity.









To watch the Himalayas and the Kanchenjunga, watch tower, fountain, sculptures, community hall room are being made. Different animals are being released in the eco-park. New initiative is being taken to boost up tranquillity.





