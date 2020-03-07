Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 7 March, 2020, 10:34 PM
Home Countryside

Tourism at Tentulia gains momentum

Published : Saturday, 7 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68
Our Correspondent

Tourism at Tentulia gains momentum

Tourism at Tentulia gains momentum

TENTULIA, PANCHAGARH, Mar 6: Tourism has gained momentum in Tentulia Upazila of the district this season.
Tourists have increased manifold compared to the last year's, thanks to the favourable weather mainly. The end of winter is attracting many.
Three seasons- winter, dry and autumn make the tourism period in Tentulia. In the autumn, the Himalayas and the Kanchenjunga mountains are brightly visible from the northwest. To watch this, uncountable numbers of tourist leave for Nepal. But it is very visible from Tentulia, too.
The unique beauty of Bengal is prevailing in the locality surrounded by three frontiers. From September to November, visitors' turnover gets rounding for watching the Himalayas and the Kanchenjunga.
In December, school and college students hold their picnic programmes.
The main attractions are  Dak bungalow, picnic corner, tea estates, stone-collection from the Mahananda River, orange garden, Anandadhara Resort of Kazi and Kazi tea estate, Mina Bazaar, zero-point, Banglabandha Land Port, and immigration check-post linking Bangladesh, India, Nepal and Bhutan.
The immigration facility of the land port draws in huge local and foreign tourists every day. The BGB-BSF joint retreat parade attracts many tourists. Other attractive sites are Durgonagari and Maharaja Dighee.
A group of students on education tour from Thakurgaon District said, "We've been for picnic in the dak bungalow. The frontier is very charming."
Shaila Parveen and her friends from Dinajpur District said, "We enjoyed the Indian searchlight and the offering beauty of night."
Tentulia is being reshuffled in the light of tourism industry in the northern region. Security has been beefed up. New residential restaurants are being established.
The locality is known countrywide as peace-loving and free of mugging or extortion. District and upazila administrations are doing everything in order to keep up the good image.
The only tourism spot in Panchagarh Sadar Upazila is being added with modernity.




To watch the Himalayas and the Kanchenjunga, watch tower, fountain, sculptures, community hall room are being made. Different animals are being released in the eco-park. New initiative is being taken to boost up tranquillity.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Reactor coolant pumps for Rooppur NPP being made
Tourism at Tentulia gains momentum
Two girls saved from early marriage in Manikganj
4 killed in road mishaps in 2 dists
State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid, as chief guest
76 detained on different charges in three districts
One held for rape at Kamalnagar
Khulna AL plans progs to celebrate Bangabandhu’s birth centenary


Latest News
Clinton says Monica affair was to ‘manage anxieties’
Coronavirus death toll in Iran rises to 145
Mujib Year: No foreign guest cancels travel, says FM
Avoid mass transports to escape coronavirus infection: IEDCR
IU Bangabandhu Parishad gets body
Historic March 7 observed with great enthusiasm
PM joins Joy Bangla Concert
Two motorbike riders killed being hit by ambulance
Satkhira BCL clash leaves 5 injured, 11 arrested
Pakistan's 'biggest feminist' under fire after sexist tirade
Most Read News
Islamic parties to form human chain Mar 12
Eight dead as microbus crashes into tree in Habiganj
Dy Secy found dead at his house
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina hands over two motorized wheelchairs to war-wounded freedom fighters
Rape attempt: Accused beaten dead in Jhenidah
New syllabus to abolish group system: Dipu Moni
Magnifying the streams of inner thought
Nation to observe historic March 7 Saturday
Bridal boats capsize:One killed, 30 missing
Man held with 12 gold bars in Satkhira
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft