Two girls saved from early marriage in Manikganj

MANIKGANJ, Mar 6: Two separate mobile courts here on Thursday saved two girls from early marriage in Joyra and Jagir Meghshimul villages in Sadar Upazila of the district.

Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Mohammad Iqbal Hossen and Assistant Commissioner (Land) Ali Razib Mahmud conducted the mobile courts.

UNO Mohammad Iqbal Hossen said a marriage ceremony was arranged between an eleventh-grader and a youth in Joyra Village at noon.

On information, the UNO and the AC (land) went to the village and stopped the marriage.

Conducting another mobile court in Jagir Meghshimul area, the UNO and the AC land stopped another early marriage of an eighth-grader.





