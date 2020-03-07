4 killed in road mishaps in 2 dists





RAIPURA, NARSINGDI: Two motorcyclists were killed in an accident on the Dhaka-Sylhet Highway in Mahmudabad area at Raipura Upazila of the district on Thursday noon.

The deceased were identified as Tofazzal Hossen, 42, of Khakchak, and Alamgir Khandker, 36, of Sreerampur Uttar Para in Raipura.

Local sources said a Dhaka-bound bus of Uttara Paribahan from Brahmanbaria rammed into the motorcycle in the said area about 1pm, leaving both riders dead on the spot. Police seized the truck, and a case was filed, said Sub-Inspector of Bhairab Highway Police Station (PS) Md Saidul Islam.

RAJSHAHI: A man and his grandson were killed when a bus rammed into a rickshaw-van at Bagmara Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Jaber Ali, 60, a van-puller and resident of Boro Bihanali Village in the upazila, and his grandson Abdullah, 7.

Eyewitnesses said Jaber Ali and his grandson were heading to Khandaker intersection at Boro Bihanali. At that time, a Naogaon-bound bus hit their rickshaw van about 1pm, leaving both dead on the spot. Being informed, police recovered the bodies and sent those to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsies, said Officer-in-Charge of Bagmara PS Ataur Rahman.





















