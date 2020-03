One held for rape at Kamalnagar

76 detained on different charges in three districts

Two girls saved from early marriage in Manikganj

State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid, as chief guest, releasing balloons to inaugurate a five-day-long 'Selim Al Din Mela' on Mongolkandi Multipurpose High School ground in Sonagazi Upazila of Feni on Thursday. photo: observer

