Saturday, 7 March, 2020, 10:34 PM
Home Countryside

76 detained on different charges in three districts

Published : Saturday, 7 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65
Our Correspondents

A total of 76 people were arrested on different charges in separate drives in three districts- Rajshahi, Khulna and Kurigram, in three days.
RAJSHAHI: A total of 69 people were arrested on different charges in the city in three days.
Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in a drive from Wednesday till Thursday morning, detained 36 people from the city.
Of the arrestees, 15 had arrest warrants, 10 were drug addicts and the rest were held on different charges.
During the drives, a large amount of drugs was also seized.
RMP Additional Deputy Police Commissioner (Sadar) Mohammad Golam Ruhul Kuddus confirmed the information through a press release on Thursday morning.     
On the other hand, RMP and DB Police, in another drive from Tuesday till Wednesday morning, detained 33 people from the city.
Of the arrestees, 20 had arrest warrants, three were drug addicts and the rest were detained on different charges.
During the drives, a large amount of drugs was also recovered.
RMP Additional Deputy Police Commissioner (Sadar) Mohammad Golam Ruhul Kuddus confirmed the information in a press release on Wednesday.
KHULNA: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested a man along with 77 turtles from Ghona Bandha Village in Dumuria Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.
Arrested Ramesh Mistry, 34, is the son of late Atul Mistry of the village.
On a tip-off, a special team of RAB-6 raided the house of Ramesh Mistry and arrested him with the turtles wrapped in four sacks, said Operation Officer of RAB-6 Major Md Anisuzzaman.
RAB handed over the arrested and the turtles to Dumuria Police Station (PS).
A case was filed with the PS in this connection.
KURIGRAM: Police detained six leaders and activists of Islami Chhatra Shibir from different areas in Sadar Upazila of the district early Wednesday.
The detainees are: Omar Faruk, Atikur Rahman, Ataur Rahman, Motaleb Mia, Nur Mohammad, and Mamunur Rashid.
On information that Shibir men were gathering in different hostels to carry out subversive act, police conducted drive and nabbed them, said Superintendent of Police (SP) Mohibul Islam Khan at a press briefing on Wednesday afternoon.
Police also recovered some organisational books, member forms and toll receipts during the drive, SP Mohibul said.


