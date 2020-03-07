One held for rape at Kamalnagar

KAMALGANR, LAXMIPUR, Mar 6: Police arrested a man from Charthika Village in Charkadira Union under Kamalnagar Upazila of the district on Thursday as he allegedly raped a physically disabled woman on March 2 last.

Arrested Md Siraj, 55, is a resident of the area.

Police said Siraj picked the woman on her way to a neighbour's house and took her to an abandoned place where he raped her.

As the victim felt sick, her family members took her to Laxmipur Sadar Hospital.

On Thursday, the victim's brother filed a case with Kamalnagar Police Station (PS).

Following this, police arrested the accused at night.

Officer-in-Charge of Kamalnagar PS Muhammad Nurul Absar confirmed the incident, and said the arrested was produced before the court on Friday.









