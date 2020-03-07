Video
Saturday, 7 March, 2020
Countryside

Khulna AL plans progs to celebrate Bangabandhu's birth centenary

Published : Saturday, 7 March, 2020
Our Correspondent

KHULNA, Mar 6: Bangladesh Awami League (AL) District Unit has chalked out various programmes to celebrate the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman here on March 1 to 17 next.
The programmes were elaborately chalked out at an extended meeting at the party office in the city on Saturday evening.
District AL President Sheikh Harun-ur-Rashid was in the chair while General Secretary Advocate Sujit Kumar Adhikary moderated the meeting.
The programmes, including hoisting the national and party flags at the party offices and placing wreaths at the mural of Bangabandhu on Khulna Press Club premises, were chalked out there.
Khulna City and District AL will brought out colourful procession at Rupsha Traffic Intersection in the city on March 1.
On March 7, a tribute to pay homage to the portrait of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman will be taken place in front of Khulna Press Club along with hoisting the national and party flags at party offices. Bangabandhu's historic March 7 speech will be played at all union and upazila offices.
Later, a discussion meeting will be arranged at party offices in the evening.
Programmes also included on March 17, Birth Centenary Day of Bangabandhu, cutting cake at at party office, placing wreathes at the mural of Bangabandhu  and special prayers will be offered  in every mosque, madrasah, temples and churches.




On the occasion of the Mujib Year, AL decided to hold a separate celebration on March 7 and March 17 at all upazilas in the district.


