Eight killed selves in Barishal last month





Eight persons killed selves during 29 days of February last.

On February 25, Hena Akhter, 30, a former leader of Bangladesh Chhatra League, BM College unit, killed self by hanging at her rented house in the city.

Police arrested her husband Niaz Morshed Shohag in this connection.

Police claimed Hena killed self over family feud.

On February 24, one Sumi, 19, wife of Raju Chowkider of Muladi Upazila killed self by taking pesticide over family feud.

But her father alleged that Sumi killed self following continuous stalking by a local young man Mamun Chowkider.

On the same day, police recovered the hanging body of one Shukkur Hawlader, 58, son of late Mannan Hawlader of Amirganj Village in Barishal Sadar Upazila from Baghia Madrasa area of the city.

The deceased had worked in an insurance company and lived at a rented house in Baghia area of the city.

Officer-in-Charge (Investigation) of Airport Police Station Faisal Ahmed confirmed the death.

On February 10, one Siraj Gomosta, 45, a poultry trader of Nagarbari Village in Agailjhara Upazila of the district killed self by taking poison.

On the same day, police recovered the hanging body of Salina Begum, wife of Majnu of Dhamura Village under Wazirpur Upazila of the district.

On February 9, one Shefali Begum, 28, wife of Manju Hawlader of Nagarbari Village under Gaila Union in Agailjhara Upazila killed self by taking poison.

On the same day, police recovered the hanging body of one Rashida Begum, 42, from Eluhar Village in Banaripara Upazila of the district.

On February 8, a cloth trader Mamun, 32, killed self by hanging at his rented house in Bogura Road area of the city.















BARISHAL, Mar 6: Trend of committing suicide among men and women is rising alarmingly in different parts of the district.Eight persons killed selves during 29 days of February last.On February 25, Hena Akhter, 30, a former leader of Bangladesh Chhatra League, BM College unit, killed self by hanging at her rented house in the city.Police arrested her husband Niaz Morshed Shohag in this connection.Police claimed Hena killed self over family feud.On February 24, one Sumi, 19, wife of Raju Chowkider of Muladi Upazila killed self by taking pesticide over family feud.But her father alleged that Sumi killed self following continuous stalking by a local young man Mamun Chowkider.On the same day, police recovered the hanging body of one Shukkur Hawlader, 58, son of late Mannan Hawlader of Amirganj Village in Barishal Sadar Upazila from Baghia Madrasa area of the city.The deceased had worked in an insurance company and lived at a rented house in Baghia area of the city.Officer-in-Charge (Investigation) of Airport Police Station Faisal Ahmed confirmed the death.On February 10, one Siraj Gomosta, 45, a poultry trader of Nagarbari Village in Agailjhara Upazila of the district killed self by taking poison.On the same day, police recovered the hanging body of Salina Begum, wife of Majnu of Dhamura Village under Wazirpur Upazila of the district.On February 9, one Shefali Begum, 28, wife of Manju Hawlader of Nagarbari Village under Gaila Union in Agailjhara Upazila killed self by taking poison.On the same day, police recovered the hanging body of one Rashida Begum, 42, from Eluhar Village in Banaripara Upazila of the district.On February 8, a cloth trader Mamun, 32, killed self by hanging at his rented house in Bogura Road area of the city.