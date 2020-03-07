Coastal children losing future in fishing



Child fisher Russell on a fishing boat. photo: observer

The light of education is yet to illuminate the locality of the coastal upazila.

Due to lack of government allocation for their schooling and rehabilitation, their fates have stuck in the job of fishing. Their presence is highly visible in different points along the Meghna riverbanks.

While talking with The Daily Observer, a number of child fishers of different fishing villages including Samraj and the fishermen's colony beside the Char Patila River, said they want to complete their studies, but they cannot do so due to the struggle for livelihood.

A minor boy Russell of Char Kachchhapia Guide Dam area said, "Getting up in the morning, I go to school. After returning from there, I go for fishing."

Responding to his deep eagerness, his father got him admitted to the school, but he has to remain engaged in livelihood during the precious time of study.

Not only Russell, but others like Sumon, Riaz, Arif, Sohel and Mithun of Charmanika and Char Kukri Mukri unions also echoed the same.

They are running their daily duties which include catching, sorting, processing and packaging of fishes. But, during the work, they face repression.

Fisherman Md Siddik Mia said each of the 250 trawlers in New Sluice Gate area along the Betua River has two to three child workers.

According to sources at Upazila Fisheries Office sources said about 80 per cent people of the upazila live by fishing.

Official sources said about 8,700 engine-run trawlers have about 41,000 fishermen and about 10,000 child workers. But, unofficial sources said the number would be higher.

Char Kukri Mukri Union Parishad Chairman Abul Hashem Mahajan said the government usually provides rice and other necessary items to the fishers every year during the jatka preservation campaign. But, they have to struggle with this meagre allocation.

He assured of holding awareness meeting with guardians to stop child labour.









Upazila Nirbahi Officer Ruhul Amin said, "We are trying to work on the issue of child labour in the upazila in cooperation with all the departments and organisations concerned."





