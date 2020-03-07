International R2I Day observed in Kishoreganj

KISHOREGANJ, Mar 6: District administration and Sacheton Nagorik Committee (SANAK) jointly arranged different programmes on Wednesday to mark the International Right to Information (R2I) Day-2020.

A discussion meeting was held at local art council hallroom with district SANAK President Saiful Haque Mollah Dulu in the chair while Deputy Commissioner (DC) Md Sarowar Murshed Chowdhury attended it as chief guest, and Civil Surgeon Dr Md Mujibur Rahman and Additional DC (General) Abdullah-al-Mashud were present as special guests.

Among others, District Senior Information Officer Md Shamsul Haque, SANAK member Professor Abdul Goni, Advocate Maya Bhowmic, and Samiul Haque Mollah also spoke on the occasion.







