Saturday, 7 March, 2020, 10:33 PM
Home Countryside

Bumper maize yield likely at Birampur

Published : Saturday, 7 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Our Correspondent

BIRAMPUR, DINAJPUR, Feb Mar 6: Farmers of Birampur Upazila in the district are expecting bumper yield of maize this season due to favourable weather.
Farmers' interest in maize cultivation is increasing day by day as the cultivation cost of maize is less than other crops.
Due to fewer market price of paddy than the production cost, local farmers are shifting towards maize. They are now counting loss of the last Boro season due to less market price of the paddy.
A recent visit to different areas of the upazila found vast fields of maize.
Maize farming has expanded at Makandapur, Khanpur, Katla, Deor and Polipragpur unions of the upazila and in some wards of the Birampur Municipality.
Farmer Rayhan Kabir Chapal said, "Maize farming is cost-effective than others, and it has great demand in the market. I have cultivated maize in three acres of land this season."
Farmer Dablu of Makandapur said no industry based on maize has been set up here, though the farming is increasing day by day. If maize-based industries can be grown here, the maize cultivation will increase and the farmers will get fair price of their produce.
Upazila Agriculture Officer Nixon Chandra Pal said maize has been cultivated in 750 hectares of land this year and the production target is about 8,000 metric tons of maize.
He also said field officers of the Department of Agricultural Extension in the upazila are giving timely advice to the maize farmers.




He hoped that the local farmers will get bumper yield of maize this season.


