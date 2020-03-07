Youth crushed under train at Parbatipur

PARBATIPUR, DINAJPUR, Mar 6: A youth was crushed under a train in Parbatipur Upazila of the district on Monday night.

Deceased Rabi Chandra Das, 22, was the son of Tulshi Ram Das of Hatirdanga Village in the upazila.

He was a mentally-challenged youth, police said.

Officer-in-Charge of Dinajpur Railway Police Station Goljar Hossen said Rabi jumped under the Ekota Express train in Hatirdanga area near Monmothpur Railway Station about 9pm, in which he died on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy, he added.







