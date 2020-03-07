Five lakh children to be fed de-worming tablets in Khulna





During the campaign, Civil Surgeon's Office will feed the tablets to a total of 3,82,908 children aged between five and 16 years of 2,223 government and other educational institutions in the district while KCC will feed the tablets to a total of 1,57,360 children of the same age at 591 educational institutions in the city.

The information was disclosed on Wednesday at an advocacy meeting held at School Health Clinic in the city with Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Sujat Ahmed in the chair.

Child Specialist Dr Md Sorafat Hossen screened a PowerPoint presentation in this connection.

Khulna CS office organised the meeting with assistance of the Department of Health.

CS Dr Sujat Ahmed urged the authorities concerned to inform children of different educational institutions about the de-worming campaign.

He also said children between five and 16 years of age are fed the de-worming tablets twice in a year.

He added that worm infection causes weight loss, poor growth and anaemia leading to poor academic achievement and productivity among the children.















