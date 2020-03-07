Two nabbed with drugs in two districts





KISHOREGANJ: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested a person with with 37kg of hemp and 20 yaba tablets in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

The arrested person is Md Kamrul Islam Kazol, 45, son of late Akram Ali of Chandibar Village in Bhairab Upazila.

RAB- 14 CPC- 2 Acting Deputy Director Chondon Debnath said on information, a team of RAB conducted a drive in Nagua area in Sadar Upazila and arrested Kazol with drugs.

A case under Narcotics Control Act was field with Kishoreganj Model Police Station (PS) in this connection. .

MANDA, NAOGAON: Police arrested a female drug trader along with 25 bottles of phensedyl from Manda Upazila of the district early Wednesday.

Arrested Adori Rishi, 35, is a resident of Sreerampur Rishipara Village in the upazila.

On information, police conducted a drive and nabbed Adori with the phensedyl.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed, and she was sent to jail in the afternoon following a court order, said Manda PS Officer-in-Charge Mozaffar Hossen.















