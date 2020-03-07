Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 7 March, 2020, 10:33 PM
Home Countryside

Three found dead in three districts

Published : Saturday, 7 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62
Our Correspondents

Three persons were found dead in three districts- Habiganj, Bhola and Thakurgaon, in two days.
HABIGANJ: Police recovered the blood-stained body of a betel leaf seller from a field in Nabiganj Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.
Deceased Zahid Mia was the son of Rafiq Mia of Paharpur Village in the upazila.
Locals saw the body in the field beside the road of Bibiyana Power Plant and informed police.
Later, police recovered the body and sent it to morgue for an autopsy.
Meanwhile, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) of Nabiganj-Bahubal circle Parvej visited the scene.
Police suspect miscreants might have intercepted him on his way home at night by a motorcycle, killed him with sharp weapons, and dumped the body in the field, said ASP Parvej.
However, police are investigating into the matter, he added.
DAULATKHAN, BHOLA: Police recovered the hanging body of a Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinee at Charpata Union under Daulatkhan Upazila of the district on Thursday.
Deceased Surma was the daughter of Ruhul Amin of the union.
Ruhul Amin found Surma hanging from the ceiling in her room about 10am and informed police.
Later, police recovered the body and sent it to Bhola Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Officer-in-Charge of Daulatkhan Police Station (PS) Bazlur Rahman confirmed the matter.
THAKURGAON: Police recovered a girl's throat-slit body from her house at Akcha Asrampara Village in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.
Deceased Sharboni Rani was the daughter of Bhabesh Chandra Barman, and a class X student at CM Ayub Girls' High School.
Quoting family members, police said, Sharboni's parents came home from work at night and found her throat-slit body.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Thakurgaon Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.  
Subrata Kumar Barman, Akcha union parishad chairman, said the girl and her paralysed grandfather were in the house on Wednesday evening. The parents found their daughter's throat-slight body on the bed of a room.
Tanverul Islam, inspector of Thakurgaon Sadar PS, said the motive behind the murder could not be known yet.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Reactor coolant pumps for Rooppur NPP being made
Tourism at Tentulia gains momentum
Two girls saved from early marriage in Manikganj
4 killed in road mishaps in 2 dists
State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid, as chief guest
76 detained on different charges in three districts
One held for rape at Kamalnagar
Khulna AL plans progs to celebrate Bangabandhu’s birth centenary


Latest News
Clinton says Monica affair was to ‘manage anxieties’
Coronavirus death toll in Iran rises to 145
Mujib Year: No foreign guest cancels travel, says FM
Avoid mass transports to escape coronavirus infection: IEDCR
IU Bangabandhu Parishad gets body
Historic March 7 observed with great enthusiasm
PM joins Joy Bangla Concert
Two motorbike riders killed being hit by ambulance
Satkhira BCL clash leaves 5 injured, 11 arrested
Pakistan's 'biggest feminist' under fire after sexist tirade
Most Read News
Islamic parties to form human chain Mar 12
Eight dead as microbus crashes into tree in Habiganj
Dy Secy found dead at his house
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina hands over two motorized wheelchairs to war-wounded freedom fighters
Rape attempt: Accused beaten dead in Jhenidah
New syllabus to abolish group system: Dipu Moni
Magnifying the streams of inner thought
Nation to observe historic March 7 Saturday
Bridal boats capsize:One killed, 30 missing
Man held with 12 gold bars in Satkhira
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft