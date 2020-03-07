Three found dead in three districts





HABIGANJ: Police recovered the blood-stained body of a betel leaf seller from a field in Nabiganj Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.

Deceased Zahid Mia was the son of Rafiq Mia of Paharpur Village in the upazila.

Locals saw the body in the field beside the road of Bibiyana Power Plant and informed police.

Later, police recovered the body and sent it to morgue for an autopsy.

Meanwhile, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) of Nabiganj-Bahubal circle Parvej visited the scene.

Police suspect miscreants might have intercepted him on his way home at night by a motorcycle, killed him with sharp weapons, and dumped the body in the field, said ASP Parvej.

However, police are investigating into the matter, he added.

DAULATKHAN, BHOLA: Police recovered the hanging body of a Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinee at Charpata Union under Daulatkhan Upazila of the district on Thursday.

Deceased Surma was the daughter of Ruhul Amin of the union.

Ruhul Amin found Surma hanging from the ceiling in her room about 10am and informed police.

Later, police recovered the body and sent it to Bhola Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge of Daulatkhan Police Station (PS) Bazlur Rahman confirmed the matter.

THAKURGAON: Police recovered a girl's throat-slit body from her house at Akcha Asrampara Village in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.

Deceased Sharboni Rani was the daughter of Bhabesh Chandra Barman, and a class X student at CM Ayub Girls' High School.

Quoting family members, police said, Sharboni's parents came home from work at night and found her throat-slit body.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Thakurgaon Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Subrata Kumar Barman, Akcha union parishad chairman, said the girl and her paralysed grandfather were in the house on Wednesday evening. The parents found their daughter's throat-slight body on the bed of a room.

Tanverul Islam, inspector of Thakurgaon Sadar PS, said the motive behind the murder could not be known yet.















Three persons were found dead in three districts- Habiganj, Bhola and Thakurgaon, in two days.HABIGANJ: Police recovered the blood-stained body of a betel leaf seller from a field in Nabiganj Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.Deceased Zahid Mia was the son of Rafiq Mia of Paharpur Village in the upazila.Locals saw the body in the field beside the road of Bibiyana Power Plant and informed police.Later, police recovered the body and sent it to morgue for an autopsy.Meanwhile, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) of Nabiganj-Bahubal circle Parvej visited the scene.Police suspect miscreants might have intercepted him on his way home at night by a motorcycle, killed him with sharp weapons, and dumped the body in the field, said ASP Parvej.However, police are investigating into the matter, he added.DAULATKHAN, BHOLA: Police recovered the hanging body of a Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinee at Charpata Union under Daulatkhan Upazila of the district on Thursday.Deceased Surma was the daughter of Ruhul Amin of the union.Ruhul Amin found Surma hanging from the ceiling in her room about 10am and informed police.Later, police recovered the body and sent it to Bhola Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.Officer-in-Charge of Daulatkhan Police Station (PS) Bazlur Rahman confirmed the matter.THAKURGAON: Police recovered a girl's throat-slit body from her house at Akcha Asrampara Village in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.Deceased Sharboni Rani was the daughter of Bhabesh Chandra Barman, and a class X student at CM Ayub Girls' High School.Quoting family members, police said, Sharboni's parents came home from work at night and found her throat-slit body.Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Thakurgaon Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.Subrata Kumar Barman, Akcha union parishad chairman, said the girl and her paralysed grandfather were in the house on Wednesday evening. The parents found their daughter's throat-slight body on the bed of a room.Tanverul Islam, inspector of Thakurgaon Sadar PS, said the motive behind the murder could not be known yet.