Saturday, 7 March, 2020, 10:33 PM
Home Countryside

Tk 12 lakh assets burnt in two districts

Published : Saturday, 7 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 132
Our Correspondents

Property worth about Tk 11.5 lakh was completely destroyed in separate fire incidents in two districts- Kurigram and Barishal, in two days.  
ULIPUR, KURIGRAM: Property  worth about Tk 1.5 lakh was damaged in a fire at Rajballabh Village under Gunaigachh Union in Ulipur Upazila of the district on Monday.
Ulipur Fire Service and Civil Defence Office sources said the fire started from electric short circuit at the house of Abu Kalam Taleb, son of late Ansar Ali of the village and burnt down the property to ashes.
Later, fire-fighters rushed to the spot and doused the flame.
BARISHAL: Property worth about Tk 10 crore was damaged in a devastating fire at Gaurnadi Upazila Bus Stand in the district on Sunday.
The fire began from a tea-stall of the Bus Stand and burnt down 39 business establishments.
On information, six fire-service units from Barishal, Gaurnadi, Wazirpur, Babuganj and Madaripur rushed to spot and doused the flame.


