Five killed in five districts





GOPALGANJ: Miscreants hacked a youth to death after cutting tendons of his hands in Sadar Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.

Deceased Golam Mawla Rony, 30, was the son of Mannan Kazi of Fakirkandi Village in the upazila.

Family members said Rony went out of his house in the afternoon following a phone call by his cousin Sadeque.

Later, Sadeque and a local youth Al Amin and some others severed tendons of Rony's both hands and stabbed him on his chest to death, they alleged.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Gopalganj Sadar Police Station (PS) M Monirul Islam said locals found Rony lying in a pool of blood in Fakirkandi Lakepar area about 1pm, and rushed him to Gopalganj General Hospital where doctors declared him dead.

The OC also said Rony was an accused in 10 cases including drugs and theft with the PS.

But, the reason behind the killing could not be known, he added.

THAKURGAON: A schoolgirl was killed by some unidentified miscreants in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.

Deceased Sharboni Rani, 15, was the daughter of Bhabesh Chandra Barman of Asrampara Village under Akcha Union in the upazila. She was the student of class ten in CM Ayub Girls' High school.

Akcha Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Subrata Kumar Barman said the girl and her paralyzed grandfather Nirmahan Chandra Barman were in the house while her day-labourer parents and younger sister were out. Returning home at night, her parents found the slit-throat body of Shraboni on the bed of a room while her grandfather was in another room, the UP chairman added.

Inspector of Thakurgaon Sadar PS Tanverul Islam confirmed the incident adding that, the investigation is going on to identify and arrest the murderers.

However, the body was sent to Thakurgaon Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy, the inspector added.

TANGAIL: A drug addict youth allegedly killed his father at Bagjan Village under Bhatgram Union in Mirzapur Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.

Deceased Nurul Haque, 65, was a resident of the village.

Police and locals said the accused Lavlu, 30, came out of jail on bail on Tuesday afternoon. He told his father that his wife Rokeya Akhter had to spend Tk 20,000 for his bail, and pressed him to pay the money.

At that time, they were locked into an altercation. At one stage, Lavlu and Rokeya beat Nurul Haque, strangled him and fled the scene.

On information, police arrested Rokeya on charge of assisting her husband in the killing.

Mirzapur PS OC Sayedur Rahman said they are trying to nab Lavlu.

PARBATIPUR, DINAJPUR: A battery-run auto driver was killed by a group of miscreants in Sundaripara Rail Gate area in Parbatipur Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Abdus Safi, 58, son of late Abdus Sabur of Shimlia Para area under Rampur Union in the upazila.

Local sources said disguised as passengers, a group of miscreants rented Safi's van in Fakirer Bazar area to go to the upazila town on Monday night. At one stage, the miscreants hijacked the van while they reached a solitary place on Sundaripara-Dangapara Road and fled the scene, leaving Safi critically injured.

Locals discovered him on Tuesday morning and rushed him to Parbatipur Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor recommended taking him to Rangpur Medical College Hospital. He died on the way to Rangpur at around 9am.

Deceased's family sources said Safi bought the van with a cost of Tk 42,000 about a week back.

PANCHAGARH: A man was killed and eight others were injured in a clash over land dispute in Shingroad Deuniapara area under Chaklahat Union in Sadar Upazila of the district on Monday.

Deceased Robial Hossen, 35, was a resident of the area.

The injured are: Nur Mostafa, 65, his wife Khuki Begum, 55, son Faridul Islam, 18, Abu Bakkar Siddique, 55, his wife Lilima Akhter, 45, Zahirul Islam, 32, Rabiul Islam, 40 and Umme Kulsum, 30.

Police and local sources said Abu Bakkar Siddique and Nur Mostafa of the area were at loggerheads over a 62-decimal land. Following this, a clash happened between the two groups, leaving nine injured.









The injured were rushed to Panchagarh Adhunik Sadar Hospital where Rabial was declared dead.

Panchagarh Sadar PS OC Wakkas Ahmed confirmed the incident, and said police arrested Nur Mostafa, his wife Khuki and son Faridul in this connection.



Five persons including a schoolgirl were murdered in separate incidents in five districts- Gopalganj, Thakurgaon, Tangail, Dinajpur and Panchagarh, in four days.GOPALGANJ: Miscreants hacked a youth to death after cutting tendons of his hands in Sadar Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.Deceased Golam Mawla Rony, 30, was the son of Mannan Kazi of Fakirkandi Village in the upazila.Family members said Rony went out of his house in the afternoon following a phone call by his cousin Sadeque.Later, Sadeque and a local youth Al Amin and some others severed tendons of Rony's both hands and stabbed him on his chest to death, they alleged.Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Gopalganj Sadar Police Station (PS) M Monirul Islam said locals found Rony lying in a pool of blood in Fakirkandi Lakepar area about 1pm, and rushed him to Gopalganj General Hospital where doctors declared him dead.The OC also said Rony was an accused in 10 cases including drugs and theft with the PS.But, the reason behind the killing could not be known, he added.THAKURGAON: A schoolgirl was killed by some unidentified miscreants in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.Deceased Sharboni Rani, 15, was the daughter of Bhabesh Chandra Barman of Asrampara Village under Akcha Union in the upazila. She was the student of class ten in CM Ayub Girls' High school.Akcha Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Subrata Kumar Barman said the girl and her paralyzed grandfather Nirmahan Chandra Barman were in the house while her day-labourer parents and younger sister were out. Returning home at night, her parents found the slit-throat body of Shraboni on the bed of a room while her grandfather was in another room, the UP chairman added.Inspector of Thakurgaon Sadar PS Tanverul Islam confirmed the incident adding that, the investigation is going on to identify and arrest the murderers.However, the body was sent to Thakurgaon Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy, the inspector added.TANGAIL: A drug addict youth allegedly killed his father at Bagjan Village under Bhatgram Union in Mirzapur Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.Deceased Nurul Haque, 65, was a resident of the village.Police and locals said the accused Lavlu, 30, came out of jail on bail on Tuesday afternoon. He told his father that his wife Rokeya Akhter had to spend Tk 20,000 for his bail, and pressed him to pay the money.At that time, they were locked into an altercation. At one stage, Lavlu and Rokeya beat Nurul Haque, strangled him and fled the scene.On information, police arrested Rokeya on charge of assisting her husband in the killing.Mirzapur PS OC Sayedur Rahman said they are trying to nab Lavlu.PARBATIPUR, DINAJPUR: A battery-run auto driver was killed by a group of miscreants in Sundaripara Rail Gate area in Parbatipur Upazila of the district on Tuesday.The deceased was identified as Abdus Safi, 58, son of late Abdus Sabur of Shimlia Para area under Rampur Union in the upazila.Local sources said disguised as passengers, a group of miscreants rented Safi's van in Fakirer Bazar area to go to the upazila town on Monday night. At one stage, the miscreants hijacked the van while they reached a solitary place on Sundaripara-Dangapara Road and fled the scene, leaving Safi critically injured.Locals discovered him on Tuesday morning and rushed him to Parbatipur Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor recommended taking him to Rangpur Medical College Hospital. He died on the way to Rangpur at around 9am.Deceased's family sources said Safi bought the van with a cost of Tk 42,000 about a week back.PANCHAGARH: A man was killed and eight others were injured in a clash over land dispute in Shingroad Deuniapara area under Chaklahat Union in Sadar Upazila of the district on Monday.Deceased Robial Hossen, 35, was a resident of the area.The injured are: Nur Mostafa, 65, his wife Khuki Begum, 55, son Faridul Islam, 18, Abu Bakkar Siddique, 55, his wife Lilima Akhter, 45, Zahirul Islam, 32, Rabiul Islam, 40 and Umme Kulsum, 30.Police and local sources said Abu Bakkar Siddique and Nur Mostafa of the area were at loggerheads over a 62-decimal land. Following this, a clash happened between the two groups, leaving nine injured.The injured were rushed to Panchagarh Adhunik Sadar Hospital where Rabial was declared dead.Panchagarh Sadar PS OC Wakkas Ahmed confirmed the incident, and said police arrested Nur Mostafa, his wife Khuki and son Faridul in this connection.