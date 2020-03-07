

Illegal sand lifting from Pouli River threatens establishments

The sand is being lifted from four points of the river with seven excavators. As a result, a railway bridge and a roadway bridge over the river are under threat. The bridges are likely to collapse anytime if the sand lifting is not stopped.

About two years back, removal of soil from the foot of the railway bridge snapped rail communication between Dhaka and North Bengal, causing sufferings to thousands of people.

On the other hand, over 100 families lost their houses and other properties due to river erosion in the rainy season.

Due to movement of sand-laden trucks, the guide dam of Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) is under threat.

Earlier, the main pipeline of Titas Gas was damaged for two times due to the sand lifting, stopping gas transmission to Tangail and the neighbouring district Gazipur.

At that time, the administration took tough measures, and the illegal sand lifting was stopped for some days. Later, the damaged pipeline was repaired, and the sand lifting restarted.

When talked, two sand lifters- Ekabbor Hossen and Abdul Kader, sons of late Ramiz Uddin at Ghat No. 2, said they are lifting sand with permission from the administration and local representatives.

They claimed that they have given job to many people at the sand-lifting sites.

Locals said the influential people are doing the business of sand lifting from all the ghats-1, 2, 3 and 4. If it is not stopped, the locality will be destroyed.

Besides, sand lifters and sellers have dispute among themselves. So, clash might happen anytime.

Already, a formal allegation was made to Kalihati Upazila nirbahi officer and assistant commissioner (land) recently, but it made no headway.

When asked, Deputy Commissioner Shahidul Salam said he was not aware of it. Mobile court will be conducted in this connection.

Executive Engineer of Tangail BWDB Sirajul Islam said the two bridges have been declared risky due to sand lifting. So, the Pouli River has been kept out of the Buriganga River reclamation project.

Kalihati Upazila AC (Land) Shahriar Rahman said, "Earlier, we stopped the illegal sand lifting from the Pouli River conducting mobile court. We will continue our drives against all kinds of anomalies."















