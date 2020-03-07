Video
Saturday, 7 March, 2020, 10:33 PM
Ronaldinho and brother will not face prosecution for fake passports

Published : Saturday, 7 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM

ASUNCION, MAR 6: Former Brazilian football star Ronaldinho and his brother were "deceived" and will not face prosecution for traveling to Paraguay on false documents, officials said Thursday.
Prosecutor Federico Delfino said he had recommended not pursuing Ronaldinho and his brother Roberto de Assis Moreira.
"But on the condition of admitting committing the crime of which they are accused, in this case the use of false documents," he said.
Ronaldinho's lawyer had earlier denied that he and his brother had used fake passports to enter Paraguay.
"We have proceeded to charge several people," Delfino told the press.




"Ronaldinho and his brother Roberto contributed relevant information to the investigation" and were then removed from the case.
The brothers were acting in "good faith" in receiving the falsified Paraguayan documents, he said.
"The information that they provided is very useful in disrupting a criminal organization dedicated to the production of false documents," he said.
Brazilian authorities withdrew Ronaldinho's passport in November 2018 after he failed to pay a $2.5 million fine for environmental damage incurred during the building of a property in Porto Alegre, in southern Brazil.    -AFP



