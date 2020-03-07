Video
Saturday, 7 March, 2020, 10:33 PM
Hazard undergoes 'successful' surgery on broken foot

Published : Saturday, 7 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM

MADRID, MAR 6: Real Madrid star and Belgian international Eden Hazard has undergone successful surgery on his broken right foot, the Spanish La Liga leaders said Thursday.
"Eden Hazard has successfully undergone surgery today in Dallas on a fracture in the fibula of his right foot," Real said in a statement.
"The operation was supervised by Real Madrid Medical Services. Hazard will now remain under observation until he gets the all clear to being his rehabilitation process."
Hazard came off during Madrid's defeat by Levante on February 23 after making only his second start following almost three months out with a fracture in the same foot.  He joined Madrid for 100 million euros from Chelsea last summer but has endured a nightmare first year in Spain.
He sustained a thigh injury in training the day before the start of the season and after coming back in September, took time to regain form and fitness.
Hazard appeared to be finding his rhythm only to suffer his first fracture in November, before his latest set-back. He has made only 15 appearances for his club this season, scoring one goal.     -AFP


