Saturday, 7 March, 2020, 10:32 PM
Sports

Wishes pour in for Birthday Girl to win World Cup for India

Published : Saturday, 7 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM
BIPIN DANI 

Harmanpreet Kaur will have her own birth date (March 8) in the deep of her mind when she will be leading the Indian team in the ICC World Cup T-20i final on Sunday in Melbourne.  
"Yes, she will have some birthday pressure but she will be able to get the best performance out of her players and make sure that they are motivated and by doing so, she will motivate herself and come out with the great performance", believes former women's team captain Nilima Jogalekar (also known as Nilima Barve).
"Confidence must be high. They have beaten the mighty Australians and NZ teams in the tournament. Indian team and particularly the birth day girl Harman is experienced.  So leave aside pressure, she will be confident and raring to go and perform at the highest stage".
Former India wicket-keeper Anju Jain believes that birthday pressure will not be too much on captain.
"I don't think so...she will be more focused on the match rather than her birthday".
"I know of Harman is that she is a fearless player and a leader..That's how she plays and will do that in the final as well".
Matured girl
Former women's team coach Tushar Arothe says : "It's obvious the pressure would be there on her mind to win the WC but she is matured enough to handle the pressure. She can enjoy her after lifting the Trophy. Birthday is on back of her mind but in front WC".
"She can enjoy her birthday after lifting winning the Cup. Main job is to focus for the final. Country comes first then rest".
"Entire team including support staff are congratulated for India reaching the final".
"Sometimes when the Team faces challenges, the team can't see all the good that is coming from their hard work until after they are done. Fortunately, their hard work  is never completed, so there is much more good things are coming that we can see. All my best wishes to Team India Captain Harman and coaching support staff", former India cricketer, Gargi Banerji, who also served as manager and selector, summed up.   


