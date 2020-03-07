Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 7 March, 2020, 10:32 PM
Home Sports

Starc to leave SA tour to watch wife in T20 final

Published : Saturday, 7 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67

MELBOURNE, MARCH 6: Pace spearhead Mitchell Starc was released from Australia's tour of South Africa Friday so he can return home to watch his wife Alyssa Healy in the women's Twenty20 World Cup final.
The decision means Starc will miss the third one-dayer against the Proteas in Potchefstroom, the last game of the series.
"It is a once-in-a-lifetime chance for Mitch to watch Alyssa in a home World Cup final," said coach Justin Langer.
"So we were happy to allow him to return home to support his wife and be part of a fantastic occasion.
"We have plenty of fast bowling options with us here in South Africa with Josh Hazlewood, Jhye Richardson and Kane Richardson all sitting out our previous match in Bloemfontein," he added.
Defending champions Australia face India in the T20 final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday, with wicketkeeper-batswoman Healy a key part of their team.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ronaldinho and brother will not face prosecution for fake passports
Mane expects Liverpool to end unexpected slump
Hazard undergoes 'successful' surgery on broken foot
Mbappe gives timely reminder of stunning talent
Solskjaer frustrated over scheduling ahead of Manchester derby
Pressure back on Barcelona as Madrid look to ensure Clasico momentum lasts
Wishes pour in for Birthday Girl to win World Cup for India
Australia to face India in women's T20 World Cup final


Latest News
Clinton says Monica affair was to ‘manage anxieties’
Coronavirus death toll in Iran rises to 145
Mujib Year: No foreign guest cancels travel, says FM
Avoid mass transports to escape coronavirus infection: IEDCR
IU Bangabandhu Parishad gets body
Historic March 7 observed with great enthusiasm
PM joins Joy Bangla Concert
Two motorbike riders killed being hit by ambulance
Satkhira BCL clash leaves 5 injured, 11 arrested
Pakistan's 'biggest feminist' under fire after sexist tirade
Most Read News
Islamic parties to form human chain Mar 12
Eight dead as microbus crashes into tree in Habiganj
Dy Secy found dead at his house
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina hands over two motorized wheelchairs to war-wounded freedom fighters
Rape attempt: Accused beaten dead in Jhenidah
New syllabus to abolish group system: Dipu Moni
Magnifying the streams of inner thought
Nation to observe historic March 7 Saturday
Bridal boats capsize:One killed, 30 missing
Man held with 12 gold bars in Satkhira
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft