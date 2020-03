20th Founding Anniversary Friendly Cricket match of BRU









Dhansiri Eleven won by 40 runs against Kirtonkhola Eleven. Dhansiri Eleven Bat First and scored 126/7, in Reply Kirtonkhola Eleven losing all wickets collected 85 runs.

DC Barishal Wajiur Rahaman distributed the prizes while BCB Director Alomgir Khan Alo also present during prize giving ceremony.



Barishal March 6: A Friendly Cricket Match between Kirtonkhola Eleven and Dhan Siri Eleven held at Shaheed Abdur Rob Serniabat International Stadium on Friday to mark the 20th Founding Anniversary of BRU (Barishal Reporters Unity).Dhansiri Eleven won by 40 runs against Kirtonkhola Eleven. Dhansiri Eleven Bat First and scored 126/7, in Reply Kirtonkhola Eleven losing all wickets collected 85 runs.DC Barishal Wajiur Rahaman distributed the prizes while BCB Director Alomgir Khan Alo also present during prize giving ceremony.