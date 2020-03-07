Liton hits biggest ODI knock for Bangladesh



Bangladesh’s Liton Das celebrates after scoring a century (100 runs) during the third one day international (ODI) cricket match against Zimbabwe at the International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet on March 6, 2020. photo: AFP

Tamim Iqbal broke his 11 years old record of highest individual score on March 3 against Zimbabwe. He scored 158 runs to surpass his 154-run's knock against the same rivals in 2009. But Tamim's new record sustained for two days only as his opening mate Liton Das broke that record on March 6.

Liton faced 143 balls to pile-up his superhuman innings. He sent ball to disappear in crowd for eight times and hit rope kissing shot as many as twice of his maximums.

It's the 3rd ODI ton for Liton and 2nd one in this series. The previous highest knock for the stalwart was 128, which he reached on March 1 in the starter of the series.









The wicketkeeper batsman stood the record opening partnership for Bangladesh pairing with Tamim Iqbal also. Their 292-run's joint venture broke the 170 runs' opening partnership between Tamim and Anamul Haque. Liton-Tamim's contribution was the highest partnership for Bangladesh at any wicket as well. The previous top most any wicket partnership for Bangladesh was 224 between Shakib Al Hasan and Mahmudullah Riyad. They build the 5th wicket's partnership against New Zealand in 2017.





