Full house crowd send-off Mashrafe on last match as captain



The crowd played its part in bidding Mashrafe Mortaza farewell in his last match as captain against Zimbabwe during the 3rd match of three-match ODI series at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet on March 6, 2020. photo: BCB

With the match, the era of Mashrafe has come to an end. Even though he vows to play as a general player, there is no guarantee if his current form and the growing age prompts that the team management much to include him in the team.

But as Mashrafe said, it would be his last match as captain, the cricket- frenzied people came here to give their captain a standing ovation for one last time.

From what it was seen, the stands of the stadium were jam-packed for the third and final ODI of the series, which Bangladesh has already clinched by winning the first two matches.

The first two matches, however, couldn't draw enough people's attention as the stadium were seen half-empty, vastly because that everyone knows Zimbabwe would be easy prey for Bangladesh.

Mashrafe Mortaza with the two debutants, Mohammad Naim and Afif Hossain during the 3rd match of three-match ODI series at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet on March 6, 2020. photo: BCB

In fact the rich legacy of the captain has come to an end with the match.

The crowd started gathering outside the stadium in the early hours of Friday morning to collect tickets and watch the historic match.

Mashrafe, however, also stands on the brink of leading the side for the 50th time, something what no Bangladeshi captain could achieve.

"The game is the last one for Mashrafe as captain. There was no way I could miss it. I want to be the part of the history. With luck permits, one-day I will tell my next generation what it was like to send-off Mashrafe on his last match as captain," said a Bangladesh supporter, coming from Dhaka to watch the match.

Mashrafe, popularly dubbed as "Narail Express" stunned the whole country as he decided to step down as ODI captain.









The decision was the ending of the saga that started following Bangladesh and Mashrafe's below-par performance in the 2019 World Cup in England. -BSS





