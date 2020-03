Swarnavo Choudhury of Faizur Rahman Institute (Malibag) emerged champion with six points out of seven games of the FIDE Rapid School Chess tournament held today (Friday) at Bangladesh Chess Federation hall room.

Sadnan Hasan Dihan of Narayanganj Ideal School became runner-up and CM Manon Reja Neer of Philosophia School Narayanganj finished third with the same points.