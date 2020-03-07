|
Bangabandhu Inter-School Basketball results
Seven more matches of the Bangabandhu Inter- School Basketball tournament were decided on the second day (Friday) at Dhanmondi Basketball gymnasium in the city.
In the day's second matches, Quantum Cosmo School beat Green Herald by 29-19 points, Muslim Academy defeated Islam Public School by 40-14 points, Saint Philips School beat Mapel Leaf School by 31-29 points, Baliapukur School outclassed Mastermind School by 29-08 points, Saint Nicolas School overpowered Jorpukuria Secondary School by 34-17 points, Sir John Wilson School defeated Dhanomondi Tutorial by 17-10 points and Saint Gregory High
School beat Sunnydale School by 44-19 points.
The Bangladesh Basketball Federation has been arranged the tournament in order to celebrate the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
A total of 16 schools, split into four groups, are taking part in the meet, organised by Bangladesh Basketball Federation (BBF). BSS