Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 7 March, 2020, 10:32 PM
Home Back Page

Earth may have been a â€˜water worldâ€™ 3bn years ago, scientists find

Published : Saturday, 7 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58

Earth may have been a â€˜water worldâ€™ 3bn years ago, scientists find

Earth may have been a â€˜water worldâ€™ 3bn years ago, scientists find

WASHINGTON, Mar 4: Scientists have found evidence that Earth was covered by a global ocean that turned the planet into a "water world" more than 3bn years ago. Telltale chemical signatures were spotted in an ancient chunk of ocean crust which point to a planet once devoid of continents, the largest landmasses on Earth.
If the findings are confirmed by future work, they will help researchers to refine their theories on where and how the first single-celled life emerged on Earth, and what other worlds may be habitable.
"An early Earth without emergent continents may have resembled a 'water world', providing an important environmental constraint on the origin and evolution of life on Earth, as well as its possible existence elsewhere," the scientists write in Nature Geoscience.
Boswell Wing, of the University of Colorado, Boulder, and his former postdoctoral student Benjamin Johnson, now at Iowa State University, launched the project to break fresh ground in the debate over what ancient Earth might have looked like.
Their work centred on a geological site called the Panorama district in north-western Australia's outback, where a 3.2bn-year-old slab of ocean floor has been turned on its side. Locked inside the ancient crust are chemical clues about the seawater that covered Earth at the time.
The scientists focused on different types of oxygen that seawater had carried into the crust. In particular, they analysed the relative amounts of two isotopes, oxygen-16 and the ever-so-slightly-heavier oxygen-18, in more than 100 samples of the stone.
They found that seawater contained more oxygen-18 when the crust was formed 3.2bn years ago. The most likely explanation, they believe, is that Earth had no continents at the time, because when these form, the clays they contain absorb the ocean's heavy oxygen isotopes.
"Without continents above the ocean, the oxygen value would be distinct from today, which is exactly what we found," Johnson said. "And it's different in a way that's most easily explained without land to get rained on and without soil formation."
The findings do not mean Earth was entirely landless at the time. The scientists suspect that small "microcontinents" may have poked out of the ocean here and there. But they do not think the planet hosted vast soil-rich continents like those that dominate Earth today.
"I imagine a picture kind of like what it must look like to approach the Galápagos Islands from the west: vast expanses of ocean waters to the north and south with small volcanic rocky islets barely poking above the ocean surface," said Wing.




Other explanations are possible, the researchers note. The same chemical signature could arise if continents formed far slower in the deep past than they do today, or if the continental clays that absorb heavy oxygen isotopes formed in the sea rather than on land.
It remains a mystery when the first continents eventually formed, most likely through the gradual slowing of heat loss from the Earth's interior. But about half a billion years ago, Earth was dominated by the supercontinent Gondwana, which lasted into the Jurassic period, about 180m years ago. Wing now plans to look at oxygen isotope ratios in younger oceanic crust in the hope of nailing down when the global continents emerged.
"The oldest preserved continental material is approximately 4bn years old and the subsequent growth and emergence of the continental landmasses is constantly debated," said Alan Hastie, an igneous petrologist at the University of Birmingham.
"Earth scientists use a variety of methods to try to estimate how the volume of the continents has changed over time. This is important as the volcanism associated with continental growth and the erosion of landmasses has modified the composition of Earth's oceans and atmosphere. Therefore, any new study to help us constrain the amount of continental emergence is welcome," he added.    -GUARDIAN



Â« PreviousNext Â»

You Might Also Like
Earth may have been a â€˜water worldâ€™ 3bn years ago, scientists find
3300 dead, 100000 infected worldwide
Quader asks party men not to use personal photo on posters, billboards
Govt mulls speedy trial to recover embezzled money of banks: Minister Mannan
Khaledaâ€™s release depends on govtâ€™s will: Moudud
AL rebel councillor aspirants still in race
Export earnings from jute rise by 20.82pc in July-January
Khagrachhari clash: Now 6 BGB members sued


Latest News
Clinton says Monica affair was to â€˜manage anxietiesâ€™
Coronavirus death toll in Iran rises to 145
Mujib Year: No foreign guest cancels travel, says FM
Avoid mass transports to escape coronavirus infection: IEDCR
IU Bangabandhu Parishad gets body
Historic March 7 observed with great enthusiasm
PM joins Joy Bangla Concert
Two motorbike riders killed being hit by ambulance
Satkhira BCL clash leaves 5 injured, 11 arrested
Pakistan's 'biggest feminist' under fire after sexist tirade
Most Read News
Islamic parties to form human chain Mar 12
Eight dead as microbus crashes into tree in Habiganj
Dy Secy found dead at his house
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina hands over two motorized wheelchairs to war-wounded freedom fighters
Rape attempt: Accused beaten dead in Jhenidah
New syllabus to abolish group system: Dipu Moni
Magnifying the streams of inner thought
Nation to observe historic March 7 Saturday
Bridal boats capsize:One killed, 30 missing
Man held with 12 gold bars in Satkhira
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft