Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 7 March, 2020, 10:31 PM
Home Back Page

Mujib Year

Quader asks party men not to use personal photo on posters, billboards

Published : Saturday, 7 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68
Staff Correspondent

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Friday warned party leaders and activists not to use their personal photo on posters and billboards during 'Mujib Year', the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
He told the party men to refrain from them of self promotion centering Mujib-100 programme.
Quader, also the Road Transport and Bridges Minister, urged the party men while addressing a joint meeting with the leaders of  Dhaka city AL and associate bodies at AL central office at Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital.
Quader said, "There is no problem of poster, banner and billboard on the occasion of the 'Mujib Year'. But, we have to keep in mind these will not be the way of self promotion. So, personal photo cannot be used on 'Mujib Year' poster, banner and billboard."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Earth may have been a ‘water world’ 3bn years ago, scientists find
3300 dead, 100000 infected worldwide
Quader asks party men not to use personal photo on posters, billboards
Govt mulls speedy trial to recover embezzled money of banks: Minister Mannan
Khaleda’s release depends on govt’s will: Moudud
AL rebel councillor aspirants still in race
Export earnings from jute rise by 20.82pc in July-January
Khagrachhari clash: Now 6 BGB members sued


Latest News
Clinton says Monica affair was to ‘manage anxieties’
Coronavirus death toll in Iran rises to 145
Mujib Year: No foreign guest cancels travel, says FM
Avoid mass transports to escape coronavirus infection: IEDCR
IU Bangabandhu Parishad gets body
Historic March 7 observed with great enthusiasm
PM joins Joy Bangla Concert
Two motorbike riders killed being hit by ambulance
Satkhira BCL clash leaves 5 injured, 11 arrested
Pakistan's 'biggest feminist' under fire after sexist tirade
Most Read News
Islamic parties to form human chain Mar 12
Eight dead as microbus crashes into tree in Habiganj
Dy Secy found dead at his house
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina hands over two motorized wheelchairs to war-wounded freedom fighters
Rape attempt: Accused beaten dead in Jhenidah
New syllabus to abolish group system: Dipu Moni
Magnifying the streams of inner thought
Nation to observe historic March 7 Saturday
Bridal boats capsize:One killed, 30 missing
Man held with 12 gold bars in Satkhira
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft