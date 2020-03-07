Quader asks party men not to use personal photo on posters, billboards





Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Friday warned party leaders and activists not to use their personal photo on posters and billboards during 'Mujib Year', the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.He told the party men to refrain from them of self promotion centering Mujib-100 programme.Quader, also the Road Transport and Bridges Minister, urged the party men while addressing a joint meeting with the leaders of Dhaka city AL and associate bodies at AL central office at Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital.Quader said, "There is no problem of poster, banner and billboard on the occasion of the 'Mujib Year'. But, we have to keep in mind these will not be the way of self promotion. So, personal photo cannot be used on 'Mujib Year' poster, banner and billboard."