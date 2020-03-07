Govt mulls speedy trial to recover embezzled money of banks: Minister Mannan





Planning Minister MA Mannan on Friday said the government is mulling recovering the embezzled money of the banking sector through quick trials under the existing law."The government is committed to recover the classified loans and embezzled money of the banking sector. Forming a special tribunal to recover the embezzled money of the banking sector is a complex process," he said, speaking at a shadow parliament debate competition in the city, said a press release. Debate for Democracy organised the debate competition on 'Formation of a Bank Commission for Ensuring Good Governance' at Bangladesh Film Development Corporation (BFDC).The minister said income inequality is increasing in the country due to irregularities in the banking sector."In this case, setting up a bank commission can be a good step. Confidence, accountability and faithfulness are very important for the development of the country's financial sector," he added. Among others, Chairman of the Dhaka University Accounting and Information System Department Professor Dr Riazur Rahman Chowdhury and Chairman of the Debate for Democracy Hasan Ahmed Kiron spoke. -BSS