Khaleda’s release depends on govt’s will: Moudud

BNP senior leader Moudud Ahmed on Friday said their party chairperson Khaleda Zia will never be freed from jail without the good will of the government as the judiciary is now not 'independent'.

"We lawyers are trying to free Khaleda Zia through legal process. But after the Pirojpur court's incident, no-one should have minimum doubt about the matter that she'll never be released on bail without the government's will," he said.

Speaking at a discussion, he further said, "The court will grant her (Khaleda) bail if the government wants that as the judiciary is not independent now. Judges now act as per the government's desire." -UNB





