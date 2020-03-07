AL rebel councillor aspirants still in race





The rebel councillor aspirants have expressed their desire to contest the elections as independent candidates without the party tickets.

The rebel candidates confirmed their candidacy in the meeting held on the Theatre Institute premises on Thursday.

Awami League Presidium Member Engineer Mosharraf Hussain, MP, Acting President of City unit Mahtabuddin chowdhury, General Secretary and the incumbent Mayor AJM Nasiruddin and other senior leaders attended the meeting to convince the rebel candidates to withdraw their candidatures.

The party leaders have issued a stern warning to the candidates, who had submitted nominations without the consent of the party. But the rebel candidates did not pay heed to the warning of the party leaders.

Moreover, the rebel candidates demanded the party leaders open the field for all to contest the upcoming elections.

Engineer Mosharraf Hussain told the rebel candidates that nobody would be allowed to contest the elections without party nominations. He said the party would take organizational steps against the rebel candidates.















