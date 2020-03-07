Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 7 March, 2020, 10:31 PM
Home Back Page

CCC Polls

AL rebel councillor aspirants still in race

Published : Saturday, 7 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM Mar 5: The rebel councillor candidates of the ruling Awami in Chattogram City Corporation elections slated for March 29 did not pay heed to the warning of the party leaders.
The rebel councillor aspirants have expressed their desire to contest the elections as independent candidates without the party tickets.
The rebel candidates confirmed their candidacy in the meeting held on the Theatre Institute premises on Thursday.
Awami League Presidium Member Engineer Mosharraf Hussain, MP, Acting President of City unit Mahtabuddin chowdhury, General Secretary and the incumbent Mayor AJM Nasiruddin and other senior leaders attended the meeting to convince the rebel candidates to withdraw their candidatures.
The party leaders have issued a stern warning to the candidates, who had submitted nominations without the consent of the party. But the rebel candidates did not pay heed to the warning of the party leaders.
Moreover, the rebel candidates demanded the party leaders open the field for all to contest the upcoming elections.
Engineer Mosharraf Hussain told the rebel candidates that nobody would be allowed to contest the elections without party nominations. He said the party would take organizational steps against the rebel candidates.









« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Earth may have been a ‘water world’ 3bn years ago, scientists find
3300 dead, 100000 infected worldwide
Quader asks party men not to use personal photo on posters, billboards
Govt mulls speedy trial to recover embezzled money of banks: Minister Mannan
Khaleda’s release depends on govt’s will: Moudud
AL rebel councillor aspirants still in race
Export earnings from jute rise by 20.82pc in July-January
Khagrachhari clash: Now 6 BGB members sued


Latest News
Clinton says Monica affair was to ‘manage anxieties’
Coronavirus death toll in Iran rises to 145
Mujib Year: No foreign guest cancels travel, says FM
Avoid mass transports to escape coronavirus infection: IEDCR
IU Bangabandhu Parishad gets body
Historic March 7 observed with great enthusiasm
PM joins Joy Bangla Concert
Two motorbike riders killed being hit by ambulance
Satkhira BCL clash leaves 5 injured, 11 arrested
Pakistan's 'biggest feminist' under fire after sexist tirade
Most Read News
Islamic parties to form human chain Mar 12
Eight dead as microbus crashes into tree in Habiganj
Dy Secy found dead at his house
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina hands over two motorized wheelchairs to war-wounded freedom fighters
Rape attempt: Accused beaten dead in Jhenidah
New syllabus to abolish group system: Dipu Moni
Magnifying the streams of inner thought
Nation to observe historic March 7 Saturday
Bridal boats capsize:One killed, 30 missing
Man held with 12 gold bars in Satkhira
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft